February often gets a bad rap. The weather isn’t the most pleasant and it’s always dark outside by the time you wrap up your workday (yeah, really not selling it here...), but from a sartorial POV the shortest month of the year is the most exciting, too. Over the next few weeks, you can expect plenty of buzzy February fashion news to hit your social media feed, from must-have brand collaborations to visually-pleasing brand campaigns. And that’s not even counting all the incredible fashion month posts you’re about to witness when NYFW commences.

Speaking of campaigns, Burberry’s latest is already stirring up lots of chit-chat among the style set. Its Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee launched his first campaign for the label on Feb. 6, since taking the helm in September 2022. Consider the talked-about imagery a good indication of what’s to come from his highly anticipated debut collection during LFW on Feb. 20. On the collab front, you won’t want to miss Sézane x Sea New York’s newest partnership. Together, the two fashion girl-favorite labels fuse their cheery aesthetics to present a joyful, print-happy collection. Pro tip: If you missed out on its first partnership, which sold out in 24 hours(!), don’t sleep on this one, as it’s sure to be equally as successful.

To help you stay in the loop, TZR rounded up the biggest February fashion news to know, below. Note: This story will be updated with more must-know style details until the end of the month —you’re welcome.

Burberry Reveals Its New Logo

After fully wiping its Instagram feed clean — talk about a fresh slate — Burberry and Lee released their debut campaign on Feb. 6. This was everyone’s first look into the house’s new era under Lee. In addition to the imagery, which features British darlings like Shygirl, Skepta, and Vanessa Redgrave, the fashion house revealed a brand new logo.

Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela Release Sunglasses

Known for its iconic brand partnerships (see: Fendi, Moncler, etc...), Gentle Monster is starting the year off strong with another must-have collection. Available Feb. 28, the Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster drop features 11 frames, including oversized cat-eye, oval, and wayfarer styles. In the teaser video above, both sides of the ultra-sleek shades are stamped with Maison Margiela’s signature motif. Keep your eyes peeled for more spoilers over the next few weeks.

Sézane x Sea New York Drop Another Collab

After the success of its first partnership in 2018, Sézane and Sea New York are back at it again. Available to shop now, the second limited-edition capsule melds Sézane’s preppy French girl style with Sea’s crafty-chic, boho vibes. Oh, and this romantic collection features 40 products, so there’s undoubtedly a style for everyone.

The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Store Relocates

Heads up, New Yorkers: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker relocated its flagship boutique from the Upper West Side to the West Village, which, hopefully, will save you a rerouted subway ride. The brick-and-mortar store is now on the corner of Bleecker and Perry Streets. “Bringing our store to New York City’s West Village has long been our company’s dream,” Parker said in the press release. “It’s my husband’s birthplace, my family’s home, and where we’ve fostered decades-long relationships with countless store owners, past and present.”

Kate Spade Partners With Pantone

On Feb. 6, Kate Spade and Pantone released their first-ever collab, which runs the gamut from ready-to-wear to home products. “Intrinsic to the Kate Spade DNA, the color green has been at the heart of the brand since the beginning,” the press release said. “The newly minted color developed by Pantone, dubbed Kate Spade green, is a modern ode to that heritage, evoking the spirit of possibility and optimism that the brand has been known for the past 30 years.” Look out for high-style taxis during NYFW, too, courtesy of the label’s latest endeavor with Pantone.

Canada Goose Launches A NBA Collection

Canada Goose

Not into basketball? That might change after exploring Canada Goose’s third limited-edition collection in partnership with the NBA. The iconic outerwear label tapped Chris Gibbs, streetwear designer and owner of Union LA, for the West Coast-inspired lineup. Available on Feb. 9, the sporty-cool five-piece outerwear collection is a sartorial slam dunk.