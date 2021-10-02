Jane Fonda fits the definition of a multi-hyphenate. She’s a legendary actor — watch Klute or Coming Home, which won her an Oscar, if you haven’t seen them — and was even a fitness guru with her own workout video series in the ‘80s. Throughout her 62-year career, Fonda has won endless awards and is also notably recognized for her public activism on climate change, particularly her strong stance on sustainability in the fashion industry. This passion for the environment has, naturally, seeped into Fonda’s personal style — she made a pledge in 2019 that she would not buy any more clothes.

She made this promise during one of her weekly protests for climate change at the United States Capitol — dubbed Fire Drill Fridays by Fonda. There, she declared that the iconic red coat she wore that day would be the last article of clothing she would ever purchase. Nov. 8, 2019, signaled Fonda’s pledge to recycle her outfits, whether it be for her everyday looks or for red carpet events. She followed through with this commitment in 2020 when she rewore her red beaded Elie Saab Couture dress from the 2014 Cannes Film Festival to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Despite her not shopping for new pieces, Fonda, over the years, has accumulated an impressive collection of clothes that make it slightly easier for the fashionista to still create wonderfully exciting outfits. To start, Fonda’s wardrobe consists of gorgeous Valentino and Elie Saab dresses, chic pointy-toed heels, dressy pants, and amazing jewelry. Over the years, Fonda’s expertise in debuting powerful pantsuit sets and glistening elegant gowns turned her into a legendary fashion icon. The actor’s prowess in wearing the latest trends is unparalleled, too, as she’s mastered animal print and halter-neck dresses (to name a few) with gusto.

Ahead, witness all of Fonda’s best style moments, from her red carpet looks to street style ensembles.

2020 Oscars

At the 2020 Oscars, Fonda was the star of the show. Her silver pixie cut looked fab and she famously rewore her gorgeous Elie Saab gown with sustainable Pomellato gold and diamond jewelry.

2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

In November 2019, Fonda continued her stance on wearing pieces that she already owns, when she wore her sparkly black pantsuit to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards and then to the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential party in Atlanta, Georgia that same week.

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

In 2019, the actor wore a floor-length, red sequined gown by Valentino and matched the hue with a bright red-orange lip. However, the most striking piece of her outfit was her $3 million Gismondi 1754 20-carat, teardrop-shaped diamond ring.

2018 French Institute Alliance Française Trophee des Arts Gala

The honoree of the 2018 FIAF Trophee des Art Gala was Fonda. For the fancy gala, she chose an elegant long-sleeve, floor-length gown with black stitching and statement accessories: a chunky necklace, a gold watch, and an emerald ring.

2018 Shooting A Film

The fashion icon was ahead of the trends in October 2018, as she wore fall 2019’s hottest trend of plaid pants. Her plaid bottoms were able to stand out because she kept it simple on top with a black, long-sleeve shirt and black belt.

10th Lumière Film Festival

Fonda somehow knew that emerald green would be spring 2021’s color trend, as she wore the vibrant shade via her turtleneck and wide-leg pants at the 10th Lumière Film Festival in 2018.

71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

During the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, the actor resembled a regal queen in her floral gown from Valentino’s Spring 2018 Haute Couture collection. For accessories, she went with Chopard jewels and a pair of Sarah Flint silver pumps.

2018 Premiere Of Book Club

For the 2018 premiere of Book Club, the actor wore a bright red pantsuit. Underneath, she wore a hot pink halter-neck top — this color combo still continues to pop up everywhere on the runways.

2017 LACMA Art & Film Gala

Elie Saab is one of Fonda’s favorite fashion brands for red carpet events, as she’s worn dresses from the label multiple times. For the LACMA Art & Film Gala, she went with a cold-shoulder, semi-sheer number from the fashion house.

2017 Le Defile L’Oreal PFW Show

Fonda was wearing animal print long before the trend reappeared as trendy. She walked in L’Oreal’s 2017 Paris Fashion Week runway show while wearing a zebra print dress and a glistening diamond choker.

74th Venice Film Festival

Jumpsuits provide the perfect balance between style and comfort. Fonda wore a polished white jumpsuit adorned with gold buttons from Alberta Ferretti’s Resort 2017 collection. She completed the sophisticated look with a thick silver belt and clutch.

The 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards

The actor glided down the red carpet at the 19th Costume Designers Guild Award while wearing a showstopping gown from Atelier Versace’s Fall 2016 collection. She gave off regal queen vibes, especially because of the artistically designed silver collar on her dress.

73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

At the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, Fonda went the elegant route with a cream-colored Yves Saint Laurent long-sleeve gown, which had ruffle details on top. She accessorized with Chopard jewels.

2015 Premiere Of Youth

Aside from Elie Saab, Valentino is one of Fonda’s go-to labels for red carpet events. For the 2015 premiere of Youth, the actor wore a gorgeous flower embroidered dress by the Italian fashion house.

19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards

In 2015, for the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Fonda went with an all-white ensemble. Her outfit was stylish and trendy, as it consisted of a cropped, crisscross blazer styled with a mesh top underneath. She wore ruffle, palazzo-inspired pants.