For A Quick Weekend Trip, Visit This Fun Fashion Pop-Up Event

Late spring is the perfect time for garden parties and city escapes. Even the most zealous NYC dweller can’t help but feel drawn to green, tranquil suburbia. If you haven’t made weekend getaway plans just yet, direct your attention to the Friends of the Mayflower program from Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection. The resort, located in Washington, CT, hosts a series of curated events, featuring tastemakers in the culinary, arts, fashion, and wellness word. Its latest program will be a partnership between the Mayflower Inn and La Ligne. The pop-up will take place from April 29 through May 1. In sum, it’s a garden party dream come true — one filled with food, fashion, and fun.

“[Mayflower Inn & Spa] has become a cultural hub attracting the stylish set looking for an easy, but special retreat,” says Mohit Girdhar, Mayflower Inn & Spa’s general manager. “This is why we enjoy partnering with like-minded brands such as La Ligne, as we aim to enrich the lives of our guests and community.”

The crux of this event will take place on Saturday afternoon, where attendees will be treated to brunch bites and champagne to enjoy as they peruse and shop the label’s latest styles. For those interested, there will be an embroiderer who can personalize your brand new La Ligne merch on-site. Afterwards, guests can pick out one (or a few) of Don’t Let Disco’s beaded baubles to complete the look. You can also create your own bracelet or necklace, should you so desire.

La Ligne is known for making everyday essentials and timeless wardrobe staples. FYI: This is the brand behind Meghan Markle’s floral maxi dress, which she wore for her second pregnancy announcement photoshoot. Other A-listers like Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Garner, and Reese Witherspoon are also among the brand’s loyal celeb fans. For a taste of what you may see at the pop-up event, keep scrolling to see, and shop, the new pieces from La Ligne and Don’t Let Disco, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.