If you can believe it, it’s been almost 10 years since the release of Jennifer Lopez’s last album. And while her film projects, various singles, and sartorial slays have definitely kept fans occupied over the last decade, J.Lo listeners are ready for new tracks from the star and a plethora of her stellar lewks to match. Now, with the release of her ninth studio album — “This Is Me...Now” — slated for February 16, J.Lo is delivering the goods. While the music’s vibe is TBD, Lopez is starting to hint at the album’s style aesthetic, starting with a Fendi matching set.

Worn at the Jan. 14 release party for the album’s first single, “Can’t Get Enough,” Lopez’s designer co-ord — complete with a monogrammed turtleneck and a coordinating midi skirt — was sourced directly from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2024 runway. While the pieces were originally accessorized with strappy sandals and gray gloves, J.Lo of course added a few personal touches of her own: knee-high croc-embossed boots from Paris Texas, chunky gold rings and hoop earrings, and very glamorous sunglasses from Otra. In true Lopez fashion, her golden brown hair was blown out in bombshell waves, further eluding to her affinity for all things big and bold.

With the album’s drop date quickly approaching (less than a month away!), fans can expect plenty of luxe Lopez looks to pop up on their Instagram timelines in the coming weeks. And maybe, if we’re lucky, another award season appearance or two from her. In the meantime, channel her latest outfit with the sleek selections below — and while you’re pressing “add to cart,” why not stream her new song, “Can’t Get Enough”?