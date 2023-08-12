It doesn’t matter how old I am, early August will always feel like “back to school” season. When I was growing up, this month meant getting my class schedule, finishing my summer reading list, and — most importantly — planning my outfits for the new semester. I always looked forward to picking out a few items to update my wardrobe. And while I’m not a college student anymore, I still put this same amount of thought and energy into curating my wardrobe every fall. I’m just shopping for a different setting now: the office.

Luckily because I’m a social media editor who’s on Instagram 24/7, I’ve seen, and saved, tons of inspiring influencer looks. This batch of imagery comes in handy for when I personally don’t know what to wear. One unexpected formula I’m loving right now is denim Bermuda shorts worn with either a slightly oversized button-down or a simple sweater. Typically around Labor Day Weekend, I’ll pack away my shorts, but this season, why shouldn’t I pair them with a bulkier top for cooler temps? I’m also planning to maximize the life of my summer maxi skirts. The cold-weather pairings are endless: ballet flats, sweater vests, bomber jackets — anything goes.

Whether you’re in a hybrid office/WFH situation, or simply want to step up your fashion game in September, try the fall outfits I’m thinking about ahead.

Shorts Story

Like I mentioned, I’ll be baring my legs in Bermudas well into fall. The longer length make them office-appropriate, and when paired with simple sling-back kitten heels, my whole vibe is polished. And to recreate this exact outfit to a T (because it’s absolute perfection!), I’ll break out my cotton headbands for good measure.

Flat Out Chic

You needn’t reinvent the wheel to stand out. An oversized blazer with jeans will forever look fantastic — but if you want that certified fashion-girl touch? Add in a pair of embellished ballet flats. This studded Alaïa design is sadly sold out, but the satin pair from the Dolce Vita x For Love & Lemons collab works just as wonderfully with my fall staples.

Rule Breaker

The whole “no white after Labor Day” rule doesn’t apply to me. I just got a cute denim skirt in this hue for summer and I want to constantly wear it! In a month or so, I’ll be styling it with a leather bomber and tall black boots.

Good As Gold

Although silver is the shade at the top of everyone’s minds right now, I’m making it my mission to give gold its own moment. At least I know I have the runway on my side — Proenza Schouler featured metallic gold pants in their Fall/Winter 2023 show. This piece can easily skew flashy, but basics like a white T-shirt and chambray button-down make it more casual and approachable.

To The Max

A shirt dress or tunic over straight-leg jeans is an easy way to pull off the dress-over-pants trend. And even though I already have a perfectly functioning work bag, this combination makes me want to start carrying a messenger bag to the office.

Vested Interest

Sometimes, you have to look within your own camera roll for outfit inspiration. I wore this vest, denim skirt, and cowboy boots mash-up a few months ago in Napa Valley, but the whole thing is work-appropriate, too (in casual office environments).