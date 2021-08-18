For some people, the thought of putting together fall ensembles brings an unspoken rush of excitement. Experts in layering will love the idea of styling a turtleneck underneath a chunky knit sweater while coat lovers can’t wait to break out their many transitional trenches. Before you fully dive into these categories, however, there is one key summer item you can wear well into fall (and even into winter): dresses. In particular, fall dresses styled with boots is a combination worth trying. Celebrities such as Emma Roberts and Cardi B are already embracing this outfit with their Chelsea boots. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz likes to style combat boots with her knit dresses for a casual, but edgy feel.

You might think that a dress for fall has to automatically be on the longer end, but that’s not true. No matter how short it is, you can easily throw on a shrunken cardigan or thick outerwear for that coveted fall-layered look. However, if you’re cold averse and can’t stand the thought of exposing your legs to the autumn breeze, there are certain dress styles to look for like knitted long-sleeve options or a maxi number you can tuck a pair of knee-high boots under. (Add in tights if you want extra warmth.) If you’re in need of some new dress options for fall, which you can pair with any boot in your closet, shop the new styles for the season ahead. Give your jeans and sweaters a break this autumn and test drive the dress with boots combo.

