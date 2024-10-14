It’s often said that certain colors can accentuate your features, whether making your eyes pop or bringing out a more radiant complexion. Beyond that, wearing specific shades has the potential to affect your mood. After all, how could you not feel a sense of joy while donning something bright and bold? Though cheery hues may be synonymous with summer, they aren’t necessarily exiting the chat this fall. The season’s color trends are a breath of fresh (autumn) air.

No, we’re not necessarily bidding farewell to neutrals. However, Lauren Nouchi, co-founder and creative director of Apparis, says there’s a growing appetite for what she calls “exciting, not-so-boring” takes on the refined color palette. Dark brown, for one, is amassing attention this season. “I think the current customer is looking for investment pieces they can style many different ways and layer under brighter pieces of clothing (like a rich camel coat with a bright red sweater, for example),” she tells TZR.

As far as brighter shades go, Nanushka’s founder and creative director, Sandra Sándor, points to muted neon lime as a front-runner this autumn. She recently worked the color into the label’s smudged graffiti print, alongside butter yellow and deep blue (both of which are trending, too). “Usually, these are really summery colors,” she explains. But for fall, Sándor loves seeing how folks wear richer, darker tones with pops of lighter shades, like the aforementioned motif.

Below, get up to speed on fall’s five top colors, and shop must-have looks from each category to ensure you’re right on trend this season.

Cobalt Blue

Lisa Bühler, founder of Lisa Says Gah, says cobalt blue is in line with the varsity sport trend — think letter jackets, vintage-looking tees, preppy polos — her team has been tracking. The look extends to accessories, too: “I particularly love it in tights,” the expert notes. Bühler isn’t the only one banking on the fall color trend, considering the hue came out to play on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways. It was a favorite amongst Loewe (in the form of a cutout-heavy gown), Miu Miu (tights), and Louis Vuitton (a belted coat).

Neon Lime

Thought the brat green color craze was over? Think again. As mentioned, Sándor doesn’t anticipate the summery shade to wane in popularity this fall. Fortunately, there are various ways to sport the look, depending on your comfort zone. Go bold with an oversized sweater, or start slow via a calf-length sock. If the latter is more your thing, here’s some good news: The founder is noticing an uptick in simple, pared-back outfits with splashes of neon lime this season.

Dark Browns

Brown is the new black, according to Nouchi. “Dark brown is another ‘not-so-boring’ neutral and a colorway that can be easily styled,” she states. “We see it across our different faux fur materials and, notably, this brown recycled faux mink we have as part of our Fall/Winter 24 collection, which has been a best-seller since we launched it online.” Meanwhile, Bühler has her eyes on well-worn brown hues, as she phrases it. “This shade evokes a vintage, editorial Prada aesthetic — slightly faded, yet gentle and feminine. It feels refreshingly modern.”

Deep Red

As always, shades of red are everywhere this fall. But not just any red: “Back to people leaning toward rich tones, I think deep red is the perfect example of an ‘exciting neutral,’’” explains Nouchi. “The deepness of it makes it versatile enough to wear it with many colors,” the insider adds. And the beauty of the shade is it transitions well into the holiday season.

Butter Yellow

Butter yellow is the color trend that just can’t quit. Indeed, summer’s It shade still has fashion girls in a chokehold this autumn. “It offers a soft, elegant, and surprisingly cool vibe,” Bühler says about the hue. “I find it especially unexpected when used in accessories like bags, belts, and shoes.” Or, should your outerwear collection need a refresh, consider opting for a coat in the soft, dreamy color, like the Stine Goya iteration below. The bottom line: You might as well splurge on a buttery yellow piece because Nouchi is already seeing it trending for 2025 (you heard it here first!).