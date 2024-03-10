Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite skin tints of the moment.

There’s a time and a place for full-coverage makeup. Your best friend's wedding, a black tie event, or a fun date night are all perfect occasions for a glamorous beat. But for daily looks, it's nice to par down and let your skin breathe. While you could simply wear less foundation or mix a dollop into your favorite moisturizer, opting for one best skin tints is a better option. Like a perfectly balanced cocktail, they blend the best of both worlds and allow the beauty of your natural complexion to shine. And thanks to the skinification of makeup, there are plenty of formulations to choose from.

It’s easy to see why tints become so popular. With notable ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides, they improve the overall look and feel of your skin. Furthermore, they glide on smoothly and melt in seamlessly, giving you the most natural appearance. Some can even be built up to offer medium coverage. Finding one that fits your needs won’t be hard, as the beauty aisles are brimming with options. However, if you’re on the hunt for a new favorite, the curated list below is a great place to start.

Ahead, the best skin tints TZR editors rely on for radiant skin.

“I hardly stray from this tint. It's THAT good. The light serum texture sinks into my skin, leaving a dewy finish that I love for easy everyday wear. I love that it has an SPF of 40, so it allows me to skip a step in the morning. It's a true simplifier and MVP for any makeup routine.”— Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

“I love the effect of a skin tint, but I hate how they can often feel greasy or slippery on my face — especially in warmer weather. Chantecaille's fan-favorite really feels like it sinks in to offer the slightest bit of tone-evening correction, but otherwise simply allows my face to just breathe. I can't count how many tubes of this I've gone through over the past few years.”— Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“Hands down, this is one of the most perplexing complexion products I own because despite its medium coverage that conceals my red spots and chin zits, it has a lightweight, second-skin finish like a tint. The SPF 30 is an added bonus. During the summer, it’s the sole product in my morning routine – I quickly massage a few drops into my skin and I’m good to go.” —Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“I’ve found myself reaching for this skin tint time and time again on weekends when I’m running errands or need just a bit of coverage for a Zoom meeting. It goes on just as smoothly as a moisturizer and doesn’t get tacky or sticky throughout the day. But I think what I love most is how plump it makes my skin look. It’s like a filter in a bottle, and though I usually just apply a dab, it can easily be built up for more coverage. For that reason, it’s one of the products I like to travel with when I’m (trying) to pack my skin care and makeup into one bag.”— Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

“It's been a challenge finding a skin tint that's not too sheer or sticky. I'm a proponent of the no-makeup makeup look, but I like to have a certain amount of coverage. I find that Hourglass' Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint provides just what I'm looking for — light to medium buildable coverage, glow-like finish without the oily texture, and smoothing effect that fills in between the tiny lines of my skin.”— Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

“ELF's Halo Glow Liquid Filter is my current holy grail complexion product. I love a light, dewy product with minimal coverage, and this formula really delivers. For the best results, I swipe the product on my forehead and cheeks, use my fingers to disperse it all over my face, and fully blend it with a beauty sponge. The rest of my makeup goes on like a dream.”— Maggie Haddad, sr strategist, social media, TZR

“When I'm heading to the gym and want the lightest coverage possible (but, you know, to still look cute if I run into a friend or acquaintance) I rely on this dewy tinted moisturizer. And if I'm looking for a day of less makeup, I'll use it as a starting point, and lightly spot treat with concealer on top.”— Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR

“If I’m after a really glowy look (which, when am I not?) I reach for this tube. It’s packed with nourishing skin care ingredients that boost hydration and, in turn, boosts radiance. Not to mention, also foolproof to apply. The serum-like consistency melts effortlessly into my skin.”— Lukas

“I won’t lie— I was a little taken aback by a skin tint stick. In my experience, sticks tend to be too drying for my skin and leave me looking washed out. To my surprise, this formula was the total opposite of what I was expecting. It was smooth and easy to blend in but wasn’t at all cakey. But best of all, it was hydrating. I can wear it all day and not worry about dry patches flaring up.”— Fields

“I really don’t know how Summer Fridays managed to strike the perfect balance between coverage, minimal opacity, and skin care-level benefits all in one — but I’m so glad they did. Especially in spring and summer, a quick shake of this travel-friendly, square-shaped bottle and it’s ready to deposit the faintest hint of color correction while giving my complexion extra hydration for a dewy finish.”— Ross