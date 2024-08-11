We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite fall eyeshadow palettes of the moment.
For a lot of people, summer makeup is all about simplicity. A little bit of concealer, a touch of powder, some mascara, a dab of blush, and you’re good to go. Once fall rolls in and you no longer have to battle the beating sun, many tend to upgrade their makeup routine because colder weather means more room for comfortable creativity. And experimenting with eyeshadow is the funnest way to elevate your looks. Nothing will you get more compliments than using rich pigments that draw attention to the eye and play with color. The best fall eyeshadow palettes feature tones that encapsulate the vibe of the season, but still have natural shades that work for everyday wear.
All you need to do is find the option that works best for you. Luckily, the TZR team gathered a list of their favorite choices to simplify your search. If you’re someone who wants to keep it classic, the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad features four shades that are easy to pair and blend. For the ultimate autumn energy, Patrica Ta’s Major Dimension II Rose has a mix of warm pinks, shimmery neutrals, and chocolate browns. Is glitter not really your thing? You’ll definitely want to keep The Urban Decay Naked2 Basics in your makeup bag.
Ahead, you’ll find 10 beauty editor-approved fall eyeshadow palettes that are in stores right now.