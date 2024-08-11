Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite fall eyeshadow palettes of the moment.

For a lot of people, summer makeup is all about simplicity. A little bit of concealer, a touch of powder, some mascara, a dab of blush, and you’re good to go. Once fall rolls in and you no longer have to battle the beating sun, many tend to upgrade their makeup routine because colder weather means more room for comfortable creativity. And experimenting with eyeshadow is the funnest way to elevate your looks. Nothing will you get more compliments than using rich pigments that draw attention to the eye and play with color. The best fall eyeshadow palettes feature tones that encapsulate the vibe of the season, but still have natural shades that work for everyday wear.

All you need to do is find the option that works best for you. Luckily, the TZR team gathered a list of their favorite choices to simplify your search. If you’re someone who wants to keep it classic, the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad features four shades that are easy to pair and blend. For the ultimate autumn energy, Patrica Ta’s Major Dimension II Rose has a mix of warm pinks, shimmery neutrals, and chocolate browns. Is glitter not really your thing? You’ll definitely want to keep The Urban Decay Naked2 Basics in your makeup bag.

Ahead, you’ll find 10 beauty editor-approved fall eyeshadow palettes that are in stores right now.

Byredo Eyeshadow 5 Colours in Desert Rose $75 See On Byredo “The warm, romantic shades that make up this Byredo palette is ideal for balmy early fall weather. This size of it is also perfect because it does the mix and matching for you, and I don't feel overwhelmed by having too many options to choose from. Bonus: The gold case is so gorgeous, I want to leave it out on my vanity.” – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Patrick Ta Major Dimension II Rose Eyeshadow Palette $70 See On Patrick Ta “I love all the colors in Patrick Ta's eyeshadow palette, which features a mix of matte and shimmery rosy and brown hues. Everything about this palette screams "fall" to me, and I love that there are two cream shadow shades that I can pat on with my fingers for a sun-kissed effect. This palette truly does it all.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty editor, lifestyle, BDG

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Dip $95 See On Nordstrom “I purchased this palette with a lot of anxiety. For $95, it needed to be incredible. But I had done the research, and my gut told me to go for it — and so I did. Now it's been a year and I literally don't reach for any other palettes! It's such a beautiful quad of versatile, nude-adjacent tones. The richly pigmented, silky textures apply effortlessly and can be subtle for daytime or dialed up for the drama at nighttime. It's a perfect palette for any season, but especially fall with the warm and cozy brown-purple hues.” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Dior Backstage Eye Palette $52 See On Dior "I'm making fall 2024 as my official return to the eyeshadow game, but my strategy has changed a bit. I was a little stuck in the past, always gravitating toward warm, orange-toned browns that weren't doing a lot for me overall. My thinking did a 180, though, when I got my hands on the Dior Backstage Eye Palette, specifically the Smoky Essentials colorway. It’s nine distinct shades of rich, autumn-friendly colors, with cool or neutral undertones that blend out beautifully across the lids. I love what a range it includes, from the more subtle, sweep-it-on-and-go shades to the statement-making aubergines." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals $50 See On Sephora “I don't typically go all in with eye makeup everyday, but I like to define and brighten up my eyes with a neutral shadow or two. This Makeup By Mario palette is my go-to because it features an array of shades that can easily be worn together or solo. The matte formula is so creamy and soft, and somehow never creases on my overactive oily eyelids.” – Lukas

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Deep Neutrals $30 See On Sephora “If fall is your favorite season, you’ll want to keep this Fenty Beauty eyeshadow palette on hand. A mix of stunning oranges, bronze tones, and browns, this palette perfectly represents the autumn foliage and pumpkin spice latte vibes. The matte shadows would be great for a daytime look, and you can easily transition it to nighttime by adding the shimmers. As an eyeshadow lover, I can vouch for the fact these shades blend together so smoothly. Plus, it’s nice and compact so you can throw it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, TZR

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette $70 See On Patrick Ta “As a neutrals-obsessed girlie, fall is truly my time to shine. Once the calendar switches over to September, I'm in full autumn mode, down to my eyeshadow. While I opt for neutral eyeshadows all year-round, in fall, I play with deeper hues – think chestnut brown, rust orange, and champagne beige. If this sounds up your alley, this Patrick Ta eyeshadow palette will be your go-to once the temps drop.” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

Urban Decay The ORIGINAL Naked Eyeshadow Palette $59 See On Ulta “In case you hadn’t yet heard, Urban Decay’s legendary Naked Palette is back in a big way. It turns out those browns, golds, taupes, and nudes were just as versatile as we originally thought — integrating it into my routine is as easy and fun now as it was back in 2012. There’s a shade included that works for my lids, brows, as highlighter, eyeliner, and even as contour in a pinch. I especially love it come fall, when it’s all about those rich browns in general.” – Ross

Makeup By Mario Master Metallics® Eyeshadow Palette $50 See On Sephora "I feel like my eye makeup color story for fall is going to include a lot of green and jewel-toned metallics, so this palette from Makeup By Mario will be a workhorse. In addition to its shimmery earth tones of sage and moss, the palette also includes ranges of peaches and pinks that feel so fun for fall." – Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR