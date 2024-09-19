Odds are, you grew up thinking brown and black were shades that should always be worn separately, and that combining them in one look was something of a fashion crime. That’s because, yes, this outfit formula was once considered a sartorial taboo — emphasis on once. “This is now a sophisticated trend, reflecting a shift towards more creative and personal style expressions,” stylist Amiraa Vainqueur says about the look. In agreement? Or, at least, curious to see test out a new theory? With fall inching closer and closer, there’s no time like the present to tap into the autumn-approved color combo.

Step one: Try mixing textures, which Vainqueur says elevates the pairing while making the ensemble more visually engaging. “For example, a glossy black leather jacket with a soft brown cashmere sweater creates a dynamic contrast that is both stylish and sophisticated,” she explains. Georgie Dorfman, the founder of Los Angeles-based label All My Love is on the same page, noting that fusing multiple textures ensures the two neutrals won’t blend together too much. “I would also choose one color to be the outfit’s focus and let the other complement it instead of trying to wear an equal amount of brown and black,” the expert adds.

Layering the colors is also a surefire way to give your outfit plenty of intrigue. “I think of a J.Crew or Banana Republic look,” explains Jen Rade, a celebrity stylist whose clients include Marisa Tomei and Mandy Moore. “Maybe you have a black V-neck sweater over a brown or camel-striped shirt,” she suggests. Vainqueur proposes another idea: don a brown blazer atop a black dress. “This approach highlights how black and brown can be paired to enhance an outfit’s elegance and sophistication.”

Ahead, more tips on how to make brown and black a winning style combo for fall.

Add Edge

The distressed leather trend is set to dominate this fall. If you have an edgy two-piece look hanging in your closet, such as the distressed brown style above, try wearing it over an understated black tee. Then, pull everything together with sleek noir accents, like a leather shoulder bag and strappy heels.

Sporty Chic

Playing with contrasting vibes in your look is sure to earn you compliments. For instance, accessorize a chic but casual outfit — like this gray blazer, black tee, and dark denim formula — with a sporty brown baseball cap and sleek leopard print heels.

Fun & Fuzzy

“I always pay attention to black ensembles with brown accents,” explains Anna Osmekhina, a stylist and founder of TTSWTRS. “You need a refined sense of style to have the courage to mix black and brown, as the combination is often quite daring.” Willing to give this a go? Take cues from influencer Ellie Delphine, who started her look with noir separates and then worked chocolate-colored accents — including a small bag and riding boots — into the look. The finishing touch? A fuzzy brown jacket.

Play With Prints

If you’re keen on patterns, Rade suggests opting for a brown windowpane or houndstooth printed piece (stripes work, too, though). “Then, go for a nice crisp black shirt or fitted black sweater,” she adds. Keep warm in an oversized leather jacket, like the TTSWTRS iteration below, and you’re all set.

Mix Textures

Here, a prime example of how to mix textures like a pro. Draw attention to your ensemble by teaming a brown leather trench with a suede skirt in a slightly lighter shade. Finally, ground the statement-making outfit with a simple black top and a coordinating cotton headband.