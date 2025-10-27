What do Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, and Mindy Kaling all have in common? They’re all dressed by acclaimed celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. Lucky for us, Walsh took a look into her sartorial crystal ball, predicting 2026’s top trends. Yes, TZR had the opportunity to chat with Walsh, who is currently Marshalls’ and T.J. Maxx’s fashion style expert, and pick her brain about what will be hot next year. With a finger on the pulse of all things style, you best believe you can trust the expert’s instincts.

Looking back at the recent Spring/Summer 2026 runways, a strong sense of joy was palpable, according to the stylist, who points to bold color blocking and an emphasis on details like feathers and sequins as mood-boosting designs that hit the catwalks. Meanwhile, unlike past seasons, Walsh hopes that women will be able to see themselves wearing many pieces in these new collections. “What resonates with me about these trends that I see is that even though they feel very aspirational, they’re also very accessible,” she explains.

And while Walsh mostly references new designer collections, there’s no need to shell out thousands of dollars on looks. Thankfully, wallet-friendly retailers like Marshalls and T.J. Maxx have everything you need to make these trends your own. “They have their runway section and it’s so fun to explore, but I always spend a lot of time in the accessory section,” says Walsh. But if you see something you like, act fast, as the inventory is constantly changing.

Without further ado, scroll ahead for Walsh’s full 2026 trend forecast.

Reimagined Classics

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

This past summer, the scarf-as-a-belt styling hack took social media by storm. And though the trend may slowly be losing steam, Walsh thinks it sparked a newfound interest in reinventing wardrobe classics. “It’s funny how TikTok can be so instrumental and demonstrative in finding new ways to do things, from [different approaches to] buttoning and tying your shirt to the wrong-shoe theory,” she explains. In other words, don’t be afraid to flex your styling muscles.

Oversized Bags

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

According to Walsh, micro-mini bags will take a back seat in 2026, as she foresees the masses flocking to big, slouchy bags. “Every designer has their version [of it],” Walsh notes. A few blast-from-the-past favorites that are bound to carry over into the new year? Celine’s Spy bag and Balenciaga’s City silhouette (previously known as the Motorcycle bag) — two silhouettes Walsh is keeping a close eye on. As for fresh iterations on course to dominate next spring, look to the new outsized carryalls seen at shows like Chanel, Bottega Veneta, and Hermès.

Menswear-Inspired Looks

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Menswear-inspired looks, such as suiting, ties, and white button-ups, are here to stay. In fact, Walsh sees these corporate-chic silhouettes as a sense of armor. “There’s this idea that when things are complicated, your clothes should hold you and make you feel supported,” she explains. Many women are using these aforementioned menswear pieces to convey power and control, too — which is essential in the current climate.

Timeless Prints

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment

Those who have been loving the polka dot trend will be pleased to hear that Walsh doesn’t anticipate it fizzling out of the scene next year. “I was reminded of Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face,” Walsh reflects on the print’s recent resurgence. She also shouts out French brands like Jacquemus and Rouje as two labels championing the classic motif. And for 2026, Walsh expects more timeless prints, such as stripes, to reign.