And just like that, another fashion month has come and gone. While New York City, London, and Milan were all chock-full of their own impactful moments, it was Paris that ended things on a particularly monumental note. The bevy of creative director debuts signaled fresh takes on a number of heritage houses like Loewe, Dior, and of course Chanel. Wherever you stood on the various newly revamped collections, one can’t deny that the runways were truly ablaze, setting a very interesting scene for Spring/Summer 2026. And while the robust lineup of collections provided plenty of unique approaches and aesthetics, a few trends emerged.

For starters, technical outerwear — anoraks in particular — was given a chic makeover. Brands like Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann, and Balenciaga all showed distinct takes on the style that extended past the sensible nylon, waterproof variety. Practical? Probably not. Stylish? Of course.

Another shift in outerwear and coats was clear in the gravitation toward more curve-hugging silhouettes. The boxy, oversized blazers and coats of the past are making way for styles that celebrate and honor the waist. Saint Laurent showed double belted leather jackets while Mugler displayed candy-coated silk blazers with sexy hourglass shapes.

And that’s just the tip of the sartorial iceberg that emerged at Paris Fashion Week. Ahead, the five key trends that defined the memorable season.

Strategic Exposure

While all the naked dressing trend just seems to get more and more, er, naked, the tide might finally be turning. A softer approach was taken this season courtesy of strategic cutouts and textural effects. Think the deeply scooped necklines at Rick Owens and the triangular shredding of skirts at Dior (which revealed slivers of thigh), and the see-through tweed sweaters at Chanel.

Return Of The Waist

Natural curves are on full display as more cinched, waist-loving silhouettes take center stage, with brands like Mugler, Saint Laurent, and Celine leading the charge.

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

The mellow butter yellow craze has been rumored to be on the way out, but the reality is that it might just be taken up a few notches. A high-octane lemon-colored version materialized on the runways of Loewe, McQueen, and Valentino (to name a few). So if you’re not ready to let yellow go, don’t worry, it’s just getting bigger and brighter.

Thanks, Babydoll

Sugary sweet, thigh-skimming babydoll dresses are signaling a more precious spring season, with all the brands hopping on board — Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, and Chloé — showing the style against ditzy floral prints for an extra dash of cuteness.

Anoraks For Days

More technical outerwear styles were elevated by sleek fabrics, fun colors, and interesting silhouettes. Case in point, the parade of anoraks shown in bright cobalt (Victoria Beckham), cool dark denim (Zimmermann), and buttery red leather (Balenciaga).