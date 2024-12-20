Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

When it comes to celebrity stylists, Erin Walsh is one of the best in the biz. Her clientele speaks for itself — the fashion insider dresses the likes of Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, and Elizabeth Banks. For someone who spends her days picking out headline-making red carpet looks for Hollywood stars (Gomez’s recent Emilia Pérez press tour looks, for example), it’s no surprise that Walsh herself has impeccable style. And with three kids and a hectic schedule, she certainly knows her way around putting together an easy, effortlessly chic outfit.

Any given workday could include back-to-back meetings, attending fittings and shoots, or hopping on a plane. “Because of that, what I wear has to be multifunctional and multifaceted and serve these different roles that I have to play during the day,” Walsh tells TZR over the phone. As such, she falls back on a no-fail outfit formula: high-waisted denim, like barrel jeans, a white blouse, and a sweater tossed over her shoulders. The finishing touches? Chunky heels and gold jewelry.

A styling trick Walsh, who is partnering with Old Navy this season, likes to tap into when getting dressed is playing with proportions. “What you wear should help you shift into your best self and help you walk in any room feeling like that version of yourself,” she says, adding that mixing together various silhouettes has been key to achieving that sentiment. “I always try to have an effortless, elegant, and easy [look],” the style expert adds.

With that in mind, check out a handful of Walsh’s wardrobe essentials below. You can trust she has her finger on the pulse of the very best products on the market.