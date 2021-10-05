After dipping her toe in with the debut of Dior Vibe sneakers at the Greek-inspired Dior Cruise 2022 show, artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri decided to plunge right into the fitness world with a line of workout essentials. Yes, you heard that right. Dior fitness equipment is in the works. The new offerings are in partnership with luxury sports brand Technogym, known for its smart equipment and on-demand training services, and will hit the market just after the holiday season in January 2022.

“For the first time, the Italian brand is collaborating with a luxury house in an exceptional dialogue that revisits the design of its connected treadmill, its multifunctional weight bench — including accessories such as dumbbells — and its gym ball, offering flexibility and balance,” reads the official release on the limited-edition collection. “These objects of desire dedicated to well-being and fitness are reinvented in a white version enhanced by a Dior star, the founding couturier’s lucky charm, as well as by the name ‘Christian Dior’ embellished with five horizontal stripes in contrasting hues, an emblematic House signature.”

And while Dior’s iconic and reputable fashion history goes without saying, Technogym is also a prized player in its respective industry. According to the brand’s site, it touts some 80,000 wellness centers globally and a cool 50 million subscribers to its virtual training programs. It has also been the supplier to the last eight Olympic games. Not too shabby, right?

While product details and pricing are still undisclosed, the first glimpses of the Dior and Technogym Limited Edition line are chic, to say the least. The white, black, and navy color scheme and sleek incorporation of the traditional Christian Dior label make this collection a must for any lover of fashion and fitness. And with January marking a season for reseting one’s health goals, this designer fitness collection could be the perfect motivation to get moving.

Be sure to check in for more details as the launch of this limited-edition equipment draws closer. You don’t want to miss it.