The wait is over folks: Your backstage beauty details from the Dior Cruise 2022 show are finally here. And just wait until you see the photos. Christian Dior Makeup’s creative director, Peter Philips, tells TZR he wanted to do a look inspired by the famous Greek Evil Eye with the resort show taking place in Athens, Greece this year. “I thought it would be interesting to play with because one of the most iconic things to know about Greek culture is the Greek [Evil] Eye,” says the makeup artist via Zoom. “So I thought, ‘Why don't I do my own take on [it]?’”

Philips and his team achieved this by using tiny pearl studs to highlight each of the models’ eyes. While some models had their eyes entirely framed in pearls, Philips balanced this out by giving others just a few to wear on the inner and outer corners of their eyes. Additionally, some sported a single pearl stud for a minimalistic feel that paired beautifully with the lightweight, ethereal fabrics worn at the show.

Aside from the pearl appliques, Philips opted for a soft and luminous eye look, which he created using shadows from the brand’s new limited-edition 5 Couleurs Couture Cruise Look Eyeshadow Palette in Avant-Première (LINK TO COME). “It has neutral sand tones and a touch of gold pearlescence,” says Philips of the newly launched palette. “I put a little gold on the eyelids for a beautiful glow effect [and] the darkest of the sand tones near the lash line.” He finished off the eyes with a touch of mascara (Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof, to be exact) focused largely on the outer lashes, not for length, but for volume and definition.

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

With the eyes being the main event, Philips chose to keep the rest of the face super simple; he even skipped blush, bronzer, and contour. He began by prepping the models’ skin using Dior’s Prestige La Micro-Lotion de Rose and then primed with the brand’s Backstage Face & Body Primer 001 Universal. Next, he applied a minute amount of the Backstage Face & Body foundation, followed by a touch of the Backstage Powder-no-Powder to mattify the t-zone area. “There was no highlight or contouring,” says Philips. “It was all simple, natural skin.”

Christian Dior Beauty

As for the lips, Philips used the Dior Addict Lip Glow in 000 Universal Clear for a natural, shiny, and subtly plumping effect. The overall look is radiant and super wearable for summer, especially with the face makeup being so featherlight. To achieve a similar eye look at home, you can get pearl studs from your local craft store to apply around your eyes using lash glue.

Now, without further ado, shop some of the exact products used at the show, ahead.

