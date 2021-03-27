The closer I approach my 30s, the more sure of my style I am. Instead of trying to blindly follow along with the trends — I almost bought a cute but not so practical micro bag — and feeling guilty for not dressing like how the influencers dress on my Instagram feed, I’ve leaned into several key styles for each season that work for my body and lifestyle. In the spring, I rely on slip dresses and jumpsuits. In the winter, I gravitate towards cozy knit tops and mom jeans. Now that warm weather has come around again, summer-appropriate jumpsuits are at the top of my list to wear. What I mean by that are one-pieces that come in poppy floral prints (this is the only print that exists in my closet) and are made from linen or lightweight cotton fabric, so I’m not left soaking in my own sweat. For those extra sweltering 80-degree plus days, a sleeveless jumpsuit option is crucial — bonus points if it’s backless or has cutouts for extra ventilation.

Over the years, I’ve amassed a collection of spring/summer jumpsuits that tick all these boxes and more. There’s my blue utilitarian one I thrifted (as pictured above), the black linen one-piece from Free People that kept me cool and covered under the desert sun in Jordan, and a floral one from Rebecca Taylor that looks feminine and sweet when paired with white sneakers. I only purchase jumpsuits that feel loose around my midsection and are comfortable enough to sit in for 8 hours (back when I went into the office). The one con most people can attest to with this style, however, is the bathroom situation. I’ve learned to get over the fact that you basically have to strip down to your undergarments while using the restroom. Now that act feels completely freeing to me.

As I write this, I’m mentally rummaging through my current jumpsuit collection and I know it’s in desperate need of a refresh — I didn’t invest in any new styles last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I had given into wearing just sports bras and workout leggings at home the way most people adopted sweatsuits as their uniforms. This season around though, I’m feeling more energized by the idea of getting (slightly) dressed up again thanks to the Spring 2021 runways and the vaccination roll out. I know a one-and-done jumpsuit will be my way of easing back into wearing “real clothes” and luckily all the styles I found below work for Zoom calls as well. Ahead, my top three types of summer jumpsuits to always have on hand — I’m personally eyeing the billowy one-piece from Ozma.

Summer Jumpsuits: A Sleeveless Style

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The one big difference between a jumpsuit you’d wear in the winter and one you’d choose for summer is the amount of coverage it offers. Sleeves are a no-go when the sun’s beaming down on you at the park or when you’re at an outdoor cafe. Opt for sleeveless styles and your skin, enriched in Vitamin D, will thank you. Don’t forget to put on sunscreen, of course.

Summer Jumpsuits: Linen Or Cotton Material

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

In the wintertime, I have a thick denim jumpsuit I turn to, but come spring, the material is too heavy to wear. Thus I veer towards one-pieces made from linen or lightweight cotton. They let your skin breath and the fabric doesn’t feel constricting on your body, as you’re laying on the couch or in the grass at a socially-distanced picnic.

Summer Jumpsuits: A Playful Floral Print

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Aside from stripes, the only other print in my wardrobe is florals. Given that the Spring/Summer 2021 runways always carry a piece or two in this design, a floral jumpsuit can both look trendy, but feel timeless. This year, shop and wear vibrant hues, like the pieces below, as a way to channel some positivity and optimism into your work or play wardrobe.