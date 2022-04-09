My secret for looking put together with little effort is to wear two-piece sets. I have an ivory corduroy co-ord from Madewell, which I always reach for come winter, and for summer I have various floral sets along with this recently acquired Raos number from Reformation. A matching top and bottom can create a powerful, unique fashion moment and I’ve come to realize two-piece sets work well as wedding guest outfits, too. In a sea of summer dresses, you will stand out in coordinating separates. A matching pair gives you that je ne sais quoi style factor (without taking attention away from the bride).

This season, you’ll find that shopping for options in this category are plentiful, as major retailers and brands invested heavily in sets. For ceremonies with a strict and rather fancy dress code, one might opt for Oscar de la Renta or Markarian’s two-piece pleated looks. If the wedding you’re attending happens to be on a beach with a more relaxed attitude (as is the case for a ceremony I’ve recently RSVP’d to), you may find yourself falling in love with Mara Hoffman’s bold printed set or A.W.A.K.E. Mode’s breezy, sunshine-yellow halter top and skirt combo. No matter what the vibe is at the party, you’ll find a two-piece look, ahead, that will help set you apart from the crowd.

Plus, when the festivities are over, you can easily repurpose the top and bottom with other pieces in your closet — thereby granting you even more styling options compared to that of a one-and-done wedding guest dress. Scroll ahead to browse and shop the different types of beautiful sets you can wear to any wedding or formal affair on your summer calendar.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article

Floral Two-Piece Sets

Half my wardrobe is composed of floral pieces, so the print is my default option for a wedding guest look. Luckily, two-piece sets with this motif are not in short supply for the summer season as evidenced by the likes of the dreamy Oscar de la Renta separates, below. The selections are perfect for any outdoor ceremony/reception — say, at a country club or vineyard.

Bold Two-Piece Sets

The word bold can take on many meanings, depending on your style. If you’re a risk-taker when it comes to experimenting with colors, skip the neutrals and go for a colorful peach sorbet set. Should you be a fan of prints, Mara Hoffman offers a size-inclusive two-piece look that’s well-suited for any seaside wedding. Meanwhile, if you are one for drama you will certainly appreciate the ruffle skirt and pleated corset top creations from Markarian.

Pants Two-Piece Sets

If you’re thinking about wearing pants to a wedding, which is acceptable by the way, why not opt for a two-piece set? The shopping options in this category can be colorful, sultry, breezy — or all of the above.

Sexy Two-Piece Sets

The sultry dressing theme has permeated into the world of wedding guest looks, with many favoring cutout dresses or backless jumpsuits. You can find an array of flirty sets that embody this vibe, too, such as A.W.A.K.E. Mode’s open-back top and ruffle skirt combo or the multiple cutouts found in Autumn Adeigbo’s set.

Silky Two-Piece Sets

After florals, my other go-to look for a wedding guest outfit is usually a silky slip in a fun, solid color like lavender or emerald. This season, I’ll take a break from wearing my favorite slip dresses and look to a two-piece set instead. The smooth fabric lends an air of minimalism and elegance (plus ease) to an outfit, which I love.