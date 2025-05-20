When you think about denim short shorts, what springs to mind? There’s a cutoff-clad Daisy Duke from the popular 1979 series, The Dukes of Hazzard. Cindy Crawford’s famed 1992 Pepsi ad — showing the model in leg-baring jorts — is another iconic denim moment. Perhaps the millennials reading this are picturing the cheeky Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch pairs from the early 2000s. And though knee-skimming looks have hogged much of the attention in recent years, micro jorts (jean shorts) are once again a part of the fashion discourse.

Exhibit A? Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl LIX outfit back in February. Supporting her beau and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the “Cruel Summer” singer donned tiny crystal-adorned denim shorts from Purple Brand. With the sartorial influence the Grammy-winning musician has over the masses, it wouldn’t be a surprise if dazzling iterations took center stage this summer — the Taylor Swift effect is real, after all. The spring 2025 runways, too, made the case for denim hot pants. Diesel went with an edgy, especially polarizing take on the look, sending a model down the runway in a pair with a completely shredded bottom that hit right around the mid-thigh area. Balenciaga, meanwhile, showed a light wash style with the pockets hanging out (and paired with coordinating thigh-high denim boots).

(+) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) WWD/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/3

As for styling your denim hot pants over the next few months, New York-based stylist Hattie Doolittle suggests tucking an oversized vintage tee into the bottoms, finishing off with colorful sandals or Mary Jane flats. Another laid-back option? “The classic white tee is always a good choice, or you can wear a tank and a button-down overshirt as an open layer,” she notes. Or, should you wish to dress up your jean shorts for an evening out, pair them with an of-the-moment ruffled blouse for a boho chic touch.

For more styling guidance, browse through five summer-approved denim short shorts looks.

Peek A Boo

Why hide your cute undies? Dabble in the exposed underwear trend with your jean shorts and logo-emblazoned briefs. Up top, elevate the look with a crochet cardigan and long pearl necklace. This probably isn’t a formula that first comes to mind when getting dressed, but stylist Elizabeth Tamkin proves it’s worth trying.

Double Denim

Yes, you can wear a denim-on-denim look even when the temps begin to rise. Instead of heavy jeans, slip into a pair of micro mini jorts. If you’re still into the bikercore aesthetic, toss on a moto jacket. Style tip: On those unbearably scorching hot afternoons, trade the topper for a denim vest.

Night Out

Although they might seem better suited for a Saturday afternoon outing, leg-baring denim shorts can be dressed up for a laid-back evening out, too. A plaid barn jacket and leather knee-high boots give the outfit an elevated feel. Even if it feels too steamy for outerwear, toss it over your shoulders — you never know what the AC situation will be at a restaurant, movie theater, etc.

Keep It Casual

Summer is all about exploring new areas and popping into cafés you’ve never been to. And when you do, reach for your trusty denim cutoffs. Style the bottoms with a graphic tee and leather slides, and you’re ready to sip on your iced latte.

Green With Envy

As Doolittle mentioned above, itty-bitty denim shorts and a simple white tank or tee go together like peanut butter and jelly. From there, zhuzh up the outfit with a green striped button-up and coordinating leather purse. White pumps perfectly tie everything together.