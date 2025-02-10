For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift has touched down on the Super Bowl in support of beau and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. While, in the past, Swift has been known to embrace NFL gear, spicing it up and giving it the pop star spin, this season she’s been leaning toward more subtly festive designer-forward outfits. There was the Louis Vuitton-themed getup she chose for the AFC Championship game in January and the memorable Versace checked miniskirt suit from the game against the Ravens back in September 2024 at the top of the season. For the big game — 2025 Super Bowl LIX — the singer kept the luxe streak going, opting for a Saint Laurent-infused look to cheer on her man.

Yes, strolling in to the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Swift was joined by her gal pal entourage, which included Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim from the band Haim and rapper Ice Spice. While imagery has been scarce, tunnel entry videos captured Swift in a crisp white satin blazer from Saint Laurent tossed over a classic fitted white tank, pearl-embellished cut-off shorts, and a dainty choker with “T” initial, which is reported to be the repurposed thigh chain she wore at the 2025 Grammys. For footwear, the award-winning artist opted for a pair of white thigh-high boots — her go-to for game day outfits.

Ahead, shop Swift’s look, which is sure to become a favorited formula come spring.