Gucci went global on Tuesday evening, with dual events hosted in Milan and Manhattan to ring in a new chapter at the storied house. Hours after Demna’s inaugural offering was revealed via a lookbook titled ‘La Famiglia,’ the two star-studded celebrations functioned as a premier for The Tiger — an opulent 35-minute short film starring Demi Moore, directed by Spike Jonez and Halina Reijn.

In Milan, celebrities descended on the Palazzo Mezzanotte in the midst of MFW to get a closer look. Among those in attendance were many of the short film’s multi-generational cast, including Edward Norton, Julianne Nicholson, Elliot Page, Alia Shawkat, and Alex Consani. (Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Kendall Jenner also star in the endeavor, among others.)

Moore donned a custom Demna creation for the big reveal. The Oscar-nominated actor arrived in a dramatic gilded gown with fringed embellishment, ready for her closeup outside the Italian stock exchange HQ.

In The Tiger, Moore, 61, flexes her acting chops as Barbara Gucci, the fictional head of Gucci International and chairman of California, as she strives to juggle her roles as a mother and high-powered fashion executive. The plot centers around a birthday dinner, where the Gucci family welcomes a Vanity Fair journalist to join them, only for things to take an unexpected turn when the champagne is spiked.

Also in attendance was longtime Gucci muse, Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop mogul donned a head-to-toe GG monogram number which premiered in Demna’s lookbook on Monday morning. Serena Williams was also in town for the grand reveal, donning a sheer black feather-trimmed dress to join in the fun.

Runway regular and star of The Tiger Alex Consani also arrived in the very same ‘La Bomba’ fur coat she debuted in the lookbook, as did Lila Moss. The pair took their seats together in the glamorous cinema-like setting, tucking into popcorn and surrounded by their lookbook castmates.

Meanwhile, Gucci took over Cinema Village, transforming the downtown theater with bespoke concession stands and Gucci-ified snacks for a first-look at the film. Among those who joined were friends of the house, such as June Amrbose, Kate Young, Mickalene Thomas, Tyrell Hampton, Tina Leung, Quil Lemons, Charlotte Groeneveld, Ivy Getty, Isolde Brielmaier, and Patti Wilson.

In New York City or Milan this week? You’re in luck, as The Tiger will enjoy once-off special screenings at Cinema Village on September 24 and at Milan’s Palazzo Mezzanotte on September 25.

Alternatively, grab the popcorn and watch the action right here: