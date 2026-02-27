Few things in this life are guaranteed, but “A-listers in the front row at Gucci during Milan Fashion Week” is absolutely among the sureties. The Italian house has been a red-carpet mainstay for decades, and the show gives stars and their stylists an opportunity to scope out potential looks — and to serve looks while doing so. Among the celebs with the strongest current ties to Gucci is Demi Moore, who wore the brand to the 2025 LACMA Gala and starred in its short film The Tiger. So her attendance at Demna’s inaugural runway outing was hardly a surprise; her hydro-bob hairstyle, however, definitely was.

In arrival snaps and front-row pictures taken ahead of the Feb. 27 show, Moore was spotted in a piece-y, wet-looking bob, the handiwork of hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. The chin-length cut featured subtly flipped-out ends and a slightly left-of-center part, in her trademark jet-black hue. It was a dramatic hair move for The Substance star, who has become practically synonymous with waist-grazing, pin-straight locks.

Paired with the ultimate no-makeup makeup (seriously, it looks like she might not even be wearing blush), oversized sunglasses, and a head-to-toe leather ‘fit, the overall impression was industrial and edgy — as though we’ve inhabited the parallel universe where Demi Moore played Neo in The Matrix.

Moore’s outing is just the latest entry on the long list of celebrities experimenting with the haircut of the decade. Beyoncé popped up with a fluffy Italian bob, Michelle Yeoh donned a pink bob for a role, and Gabrielle Union went micro — and that was just February 2026 alone.