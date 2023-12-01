10, 9, 8, 7... pretty soon, you’ll be counting down to the adrenaline-filled moment the ball drops on New Year’s Eve, welcoming the arrival of 2024. But before you start sending your friends potential cocktail recipes for their celebratory soirée, let’s not forget about the 31 days that stand between now and the final holiday hoorah. There’s your family gift exchange (don’t wait too long to buy your aunt a present), a Friday night spent skating around the tree in your city — and these may just be the tip of the iceberg. In other words? You have myriad opportunities to show off your outfits this December.

If you’re in the mood to flex your fashion muscles in the weeks ahead, try something bold like, say, the ubiquitous sheer fashion trend. An idea to consider: Style a see-through blouse with a metallic skirt for a festive fête and slouchy jeans for an afternoon doing some last-minute holiday shopping (because you never quite know where you’ll end up after said excursion). Another of-the-moment option: metallic boots, which instantly make even the most basic of pieces about one thousand times more fun. But if this month is far too hectic to set aside time to plan multiple looks? You need not reinvent the wheel; a sparkly mini dress and Mary Jane flats always make for an apt combo for the season.

Of course, now that the first day of winter is right around the corner, leaving the house without some type of extra coverage — be it a blanket scarf or toasty tights — simply won’t do. That being said, we’d recommend making sure your cold-weather accessories are out of storage, and somewhere you can grab on the way out the door. (You’ll thank us for this tip later.)

For more looks worth trying this month, scroll ahead to discover 31 outfit ideas.

Matching Set

A vibrant set, like this purple style from Aimee Song’s collaboration with Madewell, packs a bold punch. Follow the influencer’s lead and style your co-ord with shoes in the same color for a cohesive finish.

Lived-In Leather

All hail distressed leather jackets. The fabric adds edge to basics, such as a black tee and maxi skirt.

Bold Ballet Flats

If there was one trend nearly every fashion insider got behind this year, it was dressed-up sportswear. A track pant and dancer slipper mash-up, for instance, is a foolproof way to join in on the aesthetic.

Sequin Sweater

If you’re not one to opt out of a little glitz — even during the daytime! — a high-shine pullover is for you. This mirror-covered knit from Coperni would be so fabulous with a metallic bag for a low-key holiday affair.

Chunky Clogs

Counter the inherent dressiness of pleated skirt with a casual clog. This outfit formula is ideal for weekend outings.

24/7 PJs

Kimberly Drew’s look here is proof your striped pajamas can double as outdoor pants. The trick to elevating them? Throw on a statement coat, and no one will even notice you’re still in your sleepwear (we won’t tell).

Warm Accents

Say buh-bye to uncomfortably cold ears: A cute beanie or balaclava is your secret weapon when the temps dip below 30.

Statement Pullover

For those who haven’t dabbled in 2023’s red color trend, here’s your chance. Simply get in the holiday spirit via a polished pullover in the buzzy shade.

Festive Dress

‘Tis the season to show up to your get-togethers decked out in sequins. A dazzling mini dress, for one, is bound to turn heads at an upcoming event. Push the look a step further via cherry red heels.

Sultry Sheer

It’s easier than you might think to spruce up a see-through top. As Stephanie Broek illustrates above, you can pair the piece with dressy black trousers and sleek loafers for a put-together finish.

Waterproof Shoes

With winter arriving in just a few weeks, it may be time to retire your strappy heels in favor of a snow-friendly Chelsea boot. A standout jacket and printed pants will take the combination up a few notches

Toasty Topper

The best way to cure the winter blues? With a serotonin-boosting coat, like a fuzzy blue shearling style.

Sleek & Shiny

Whenever you need a break from your tailored trousers, opt for an elegant silk or satin midi instead. The piece looks surprisingly cool with a graphic tee or hoodie.

Party Purse

Why reserve your beaded bag for a late-night event? The piece will add character to a casual Saturday afternoon outfit, as demonstrated above.

Slinky Scarf

Not cold enough for a thick scarf? Throw on a lightweight silk style instead. Wear the piece around your neck or hair — either is sure to yield a luxe statement.

Cargo Pants

The cargo pant trend is still going strong, as illustrated by the fashion set. For a wintery take on the utilitarian bottoms, top off the outfit with a fuzzy jacket.

Simple Hoops

Should your all-black look need a little extra sauce, gold hoops are sure to do the trick.

Cozy Boots

If you held on to your Ugg boots from 2008, well, lucky you. By now, I’m sure you’re well aware of the footwear’s triumphant return to the fashion world. Here, influencer Courtnee Crews wears her pair with a sporty cropped jacket and miniskirt, a duo worth testing out should you live somewhere warm (but still want to look a little wintery).

Head-To-Toe Neutrals

All white separates in the winter never disappoint. If you’re not one to wear intense shades, accessorize the look with black or brown accents.

Striped Scarf

Unbearably cold days call for a warm scarf. This color-happy style is guaranteed to add flair to any cold-weather outfit.

Pouffy Jacket

It’s puffer weather, baby. Invest in a style that will see you through the chilly season — like Aritzia’s crowd-favorite Super Puff, for instance.

Shimmery Maxi

Is there anything more festive than a sparkly long skirt? Answer: No, not there isn’t. Try styling the piece with a silk tank for NYE.

Luxe Loungewear

This month is all about hunkering down and rewatching classic seasonal films (Home Alone, anyone?). Instead of your go-to tee and sweats, pull out a playful pajama set for the occasion.

Everyday Vest

Take advantage of those not-so-cold winter days when a lightweight puffer vest will suffice. Choose a neutral option, and you won’t have to worry about coordinating it to your look.

Fuzzy Top

Currently craving an over-the-top party look? Say no more. Lirika Matoshi’s furry top is sure to win you over. Wear it to an event this month, and your outfit will grab everyone’s attention.

Breezy Fit

Escaping the cold and spending your OOO days somewhere tropical? Slip into a flowy skirt for boardwalk adventures. Then, accentuate the effortless vibe with a beachy hat and lightweight tank.

Bold Bows

If you’re not keen on flashy sparkles, good news: This season, everyone is flocking to party-approved bows. Choose the romantic detail in the form of a blazer, trouser, hairpiece — anything goes.

Matchy Matchy

Having a few ready-to-go sets, like this tan look above, will save you so much time getting dressed this month.

Well Layered

‘Tis the season for piling on sweaters and coats, but have you considered combining hosiery? Thick socks over tights will keep your feet warm while adding interest to your look.

Can’t-Miss Carryall

A bright bag is an easy way to give your understated outfits a hint of color. This red purse, in particular, feels on-theme for the month.

Elevated Outerwear

Sometimes, a puffer jacket isn’t the vibe, especially for a work meeting or date night. In such cases, reach for a polished black coat. Then make it more fun by sprinkling striking shades or prints into the look.