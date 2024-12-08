And just like that ... it’s December. It’s the final hoorah, as we’re only a few short weeks away from 2025. But there’s still a lot standing between now and the new year — industry-favorite labels, for one, have plenty of new collections, collaborations, and campaigns launching this month. Thanks to December’s buzzy fashion news, you’re guaranteed to end the year on a high-style note.

Should you be knee-deep in holiday shopping, this month’s latest pieces will make for perfect presents. For the jewelry enthusiasts on your list, look to London-based label Completedworks’ new collaboration with beauty brand Merit. Together, the independent, female-owned companies launched two stunning earrings, a pair of studs as well as a dangly silhouette. Meanwhile, you can never go wrong with gifting a luxe, wear-everywhere bag — such as the black moon-shaped style in Contessa Mills’ debut handbag collection. With its intriguing silhouette and neutral color, the piece will likely speak to all types of dressers.

For those (lucky) folks with a tropical winter getaway on the horizon, check out St. Agni’s first foray into swimwear. The minimalist Australian brand dropped a small assortment of styles, which runs the gamut from bikinis to one-pieces.

Scroll ahead for a full run-down of the most important December fashion news. We’ll see you here next month (err, year).

SKIMS & The North Face Launch A Collab

Courtesy Of SKIMS

SKIMS and The North Face are here to help you get through winter in style. On Dec. 10, the brands are dropping a collaboration consisting of The North Face archival styles reimagined with SKIMS' incredible fits and signature color palette. “This marks SKIMS first-ever foray into the world of winter wear and partnering with The North Face allowed us to leverage their expertise in this category,” SKIMS’ Co-Founder Kim Kardashian said in a press release. “The collection is a combination of functional and flattering apparel solutions for the season.”

The cold-weather offerings include puffer and fleece jackets, ski pants, and more winter staples. “I’ve spent a lot of time on the slopes, so I was definitely inspired when we were developing this collection and I can’t wait to wear these pieces on my next trip,” the entrepreneur continued.

Completedworks Teams Up With Merit

Courtesy Of Completedworks

On Dec. 5, Completedworks and Merit released two earring styles — organic gold vermeil studs and an organic silver pearl drop silhouette. “When the opportunity came to collaborate with Merit, a brand I love and regularly use, I was delighted,” Completedworks’ Artistic Director and Founder Anna Jewsbury said in a press release. “Creativity never happens in isolation, and I think one of the best things about collaboration is that they can open you up to a new way of seeing something.”

St. Agni Drops Its Inaugural Swimwear Collection

Hot on the heels of its first eyewear collection, beloved Australian label St. Agni debuted its inaugural swimwear line on Dec. 5. The much-anticipated launch is an extension of the minimalist brand’s Resort 2025 collection. Exuding an understated, sleek aesthetic, the swim looks, priced from $95 to $215, range from a black one-piece suit to a map-print bikini. What’s more, the campaign for its swimwear debut was shot against a backdrop of coastal landscapes.

Contessa Mills Releases Its First Handbags

Courtesy Of Contessa Mills

New York-based namesake designer Contessa Mills is expanding her offerings with the launch of her first handbag style, The World Bag, on Dec. 5. Available in sizes grand and petite, the moon-shaped carryall features textured embossed leather and brass hardware. Model Georgia Fowler fronted the campaign for its latest launch. “Georgia Fowler exudes the confidence and individuality that define the Contessa Mills woman,” Mills said in a press release. “Her sophisticated, NYC-inspired style aligns seamlessly with the brand’s vision, making her the obvious choice for the campaign.”

Worldclass Launches Its First-Ever Streetwear Collection

Courtesy Of Worldclass

Worldclass, a company that advocates for colon cancer awareness and gut wellness, just released its inaugural streetwear collection. Its first product assortment boasts must-have loungewear silhouettes like shirts, hoodies, and socks. Founders Brooks Bell and stylist Sarah Beran aimed for these styles to change how the masses view butts, guts, and colonoscopies.