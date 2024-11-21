Vintage snobs will tell you there’s no better rush than coming across a unique piece as you’re rummaging through the racks at a second-hand shop. And they’re right. Think about it: Because it’s decades old, there are likely no — or very few — duplicates out there. Another perk? Second-hand items make for great personalized presents, especially around the holidays. “Finding someone a vintage gift means you thoughtfully sourced it, and it’s personal to the receiver,” Chandler Guttersen, the founder of Vintage Grace, tells TZR. “Vintage pieces have history and character that make them feel like a one-of-a-kind discovery, not just another item off the shelf.”

But because pre-loved items are often final sale (meaning no returns allowed), TZR consulted with the experts about the best types of presents to give — and which ones to avoid. For starters, Guttersen suggests looking out for quality pieces that show craftsmanship and minimal wear. Lovisa Kallstrom, the founder of Worn Vintage, has a similar mindset. “Focus on well-made items crafted from durable materials like leather, wool, or silk.”

If you’re shopping for clothing, Select Vintage’s Founder, Justine DeRosa, has a smart rule of thumb to follow. “I would stay away from anything tailored,” she explains. However, she says jackets are typically fair game, especially if you’re going for an oversized fit. Another category DeRosa would skip over is footwear. “Vintage shoe sizing runs so different,” the vintage aficionado notes. “I have customers that will be like, ‘I know I'm a 38 in a Dior, but I'm a 39 and a half in Chanel.’”

And when in doubt, you can’t go wrong with home decor. “I love gifts that are for your bar cart or hosting,” says DeRosa. If you have a friend who makes cocktails, the expert recommends surprising them with coupe glasses — crystal styles, in particular, are DeRosa’s favorite. “They’re so sparkly and beautiful.

For more vintage holiday gift ideas, keep scrolling for 15 no-fail recommendations.