Beyoncé and Gucci go way back. She’s worn the Italian label since the early 2000s, but also during some of her biggest career moments, including numerous music videos, the 2024 Grammy Awards, and the Renaissance world tour. And once Sabato De Sarno took over as creative director in January 2023, their partnership only strengthened. It even extended onto her family — specifically with her mom, Tina Knowles and her sister, Solange Knowles. On November 27, the mother-daughter duo was announced as Gucci’s newest campaign stars for its now-viral holiday ad. And while Beyoncé was absent from the imagery, the Beyhive is sure she’d approve of the creative direction.

On Tuesday afternoon, a first look at the Knowles’ Gucci campaign dropped on the brand’s Instagram. Before the photoshoot, the mother-daughter duo starred in an aesthetically-pleasing commercial set to Blondie’s version of the song “I Feel Love.” In the midst of a laughter-filled holiday party, the camera closes in on Tina in all-black attire, plus a striking gold necklace. Then, Solange embraces her mom in a hug — dressed in head-to-toe Gucci, of course. In Gucci’s corresponding photoshoot, fans got a closer look at their campaign-worthy co-ords, starting with Tina’s plunging button-down and coordinating trousers. Like many of her red carpet moments, the famous mom of two added a bit of shine to her ensemble with slingback patent pumps and the maison’s Marina Chain Necklace.

Then there was Solange, who leaned into her cool-girl side with edgy staples — most notably a smooth leather jacket overtop a peek-a-boo bralette. From there, she cinched dark-wash high-waisted jeans with a monogrammed belt. Similar to her mom, the Grammy winner wore slingback patent pumps, however, she opted for a shorter heel. Solange accessorized with a silk scarf tied atop her hair — one of her go-to accents both on and off the red carpet. Her oversized earrings mirrored the same chainlink silhouette as Tina’s statement necklace. Finally, she completed her first Gucci ‘fit with the label’s iconic Horsebit handbag in black and creme.

Given Solange’s red carpet rotation is packed with notable Gucci numbers, she unsurprisingly posed for a second shot individually. In the next close-up, her outfit’s winter-ready hues stood out against a cozy white couch. On top, the fashion muse styled a navy blue polo sweater with hints of the brand’s signature colors (red and green) on each sleeve. Similar to her first ‘fit, Solange slipped on straight-leg jeans in a slightly lighter wash. She dressed almost every accessory from the initial photo, apart from her handbag, which she swapped for Gucci’s Emblem Mini Bucket Bag.

If you’re inspired by the Knowles’ family campaign, you can shop Tina and Solange’s exact accessories via the curated edit below.