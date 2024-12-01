(Vibe Of The Month)
Non-Sparkly Looks To See You Through Holiday Party Season
No sequins, no problem.
When it comes to holiday dressing, some count down the days until they can be drenched in sequins, hitting the party circuit in a glam look with all the bells and whistles. However, that over-the-top aesthetic isn’t for everyone. It’s more than understandable if you stray away from dazzling ensembles, even during the festive season. Fortunately, there’s no need to feel pressure to wear a glittery outfit, as there are myriad non-sparkly holiday looks to emulate over the next few weeks.
Let’s start with color options. Atypical holiday shades like cobalt blue or lavender won’t steer you wrong — especially if you tap into the hue by way of an elevated body-hugging dress. Alternatively, if you’re enamored with menswear-inspired style (much like Hailey Bieber at the moment), don’t discount the potential of a black suit. The androgynous look hits that sweet spot between chic and classic. Simply add dangly earrings and kitten heels for a touch of pizzazz. Speaking of accessories, jewelry, shoes, and bags can really make the whole ensemble. For instance, rather than the focus being solely on your attire, slip into a statement-making boot — think a red leather look.
Gather more outfit inspiration from the five non-sparkly outfits ahead. No sequins in sight.
Suit Up
If you’re attending a swanky holiday get-together, a black suit is sure to align with the dress code. Whether you stole it from your partner’s closet or are opting for your go-to work look, the menswear-inspired outfit is bound to spark conversations. Lend a feminine touch to the look with slingback pumps.
Bold Blue
See? A rich royal blue will feel right at home at an upcoming holiday soirée. This rings especially true if you marry the number with a gold metallic clutch. Chunky bangles — three is a good number to try — heighten the look a bit.
A Little Wild
A little edgy, a little playful — zebra print is an unexpected pattern to experiment with this holiday season. Give it a festive vibe by tripling down on fiery red accessories. As Nina Sandbech illustrates above, the more cherry-colored pieces, the better. Finally, ground the bold outfit with a black tee and matching trousers.
Made-You-Look Metallic
A ruffled dress is sure to get people talking. Turn up the drama a notch with colorful dangly earrings and crystal-covered heels, should you be game to rock a smidge of shine. If the temps are below, say, 40, layering black tights underneath the number isn’t a bad idea.
Dainty Lace
Lace is the epitome of romantic. And the sweet, dainty style is also a no-brainer for minimalist fashion folks. Opt for a see-through style for a slightly risqué holiday moment or go with a more covered-up iteration, like Proenza Schouler’s midi below. From there, offset the ladylike piece with an oversized bomber jacket and leather bag.