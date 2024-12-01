When it comes to holiday dressing, some count down the days until they can be drenched in sequins, hitting the party circuit in a glam look with all the bells and whistles. However, that over-the-top aesthetic isn’t for everyone. It’s more than understandable if you stray away from dazzling ensembles, even during the festive season. Fortunately, there’s no need to feel pressure to wear a glittery outfit, as there are myriad non-sparkly holiday looks to emulate over the next few weeks.

Let’s start with color options. Atypical holiday shades like cobalt blue or lavender won’t steer you wrong — especially if you tap into the hue by way of an elevated body-hugging dress. Alternatively, if you’re enamored with menswear-inspired style (much like Hailey Bieber at the moment), don’t discount the potential of a black suit. The androgynous look hits that sweet spot between chic and classic. Simply add dangly earrings and kitten heels for a touch of pizzazz. Speaking of accessories, jewelry, shoes, and bags can really make the whole ensemble. For instance, rather than the focus being solely on your attire, slip into a statement-making boot — think a red leather look.

Gather more outfit inspiration from the five non-sparkly outfits ahead. No sequins in sight.

Suit Up

If you’re attending a swanky holiday get-together, a black suit is sure to align with the dress code. Whether you stole it from your partner’s closet or are opting for your go-to work look, the menswear-inspired outfit is bound to spark conversations. Lend a feminine touch to the look with slingback pumps.

Bold Blue

See? A rich royal blue will feel right at home at an upcoming holiday soirée. This rings especially true if you marry the number with a gold metallic clutch. Chunky bangles — three is a good number to try — heighten the look a bit.

A Little Wild

A little edgy, a little playful — zebra print is an unexpected pattern to experiment with this holiday season. Give it a festive vibe by tripling down on fiery red accessories. As Nina Sandbech illustrates above, the more cherry-colored pieces, the better. Finally, ground the bold outfit with a black tee and matching trousers.

Made-You-Look Metallic

A ruffled dress is sure to get people talking. Turn up the drama a notch with colorful dangly earrings and crystal-covered heels, should you be game to rock a smidge of shine. If the temps are below, say, 40, layering black tights underneath the number isn’t a bad idea.

Dainty Lace

Lace is the epitome of romantic. And the sweet, dainty style is also a no-brainer for minimalist fashion folks. Opt for a see-through style for a slightly risqué holiday moment or go with a more covered-up iteration, like Proenza Schouler’s midi below. From there, offset the ladylike piece with an oversized bomber jacket and leather bag.