For some, beaded jewelry is nostalgic. The look may conjure up flashbacks of frivolous summers when you whipped up handmade baubles featuring every color of the rainbow. Or, an after-school arts and crafts activity using the bead kit you got for your birthday. Though these days are long gone (*sheds a tear*), it’s still possible to sport the mood-boosting look as an adult, thanks to the elevated designs saturating the market. Really, it feels like beaded jewelry has never been more of-the-moment, and especially so this fall.

Greta Phillip, the founder of newcomer Philippa Made, says, though colorful jewelry may have taken a backseat as of late, she’s thrilled to see it shine again. “Personally, jewelry has been a way to add more personality to my own style, and I can see how others might feel the same,” she tells TZR. This is certainly the case with beaded looks, whether a necklace, bracelet, or earrings, as they bring an element of joy to every outfit.

And while you may typically associate beaded baubles with warm-weather style, Taylor Sade, the founder of Vertigo, has a different mindset. “I actually think the pieces are much more fall-centric than summer,” she emphasizes. “Summer, to me, actually warrants daintier jewelry,” Sade says, adding that autumn is ideal for sporting statement beads alongside a cozy sweater, for instance.

Below, TZR rounded up 10 playful beaded options to add to your fall jewelry collection.