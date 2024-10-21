(Shopping)

Bold Beaded Jewelry Is Coming In Hot For Fall

Pure fun.

by Kelsey Stewart
Beaded jewelry trends
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For some, beaded jewelry is nostalgic. The look may conjure up flashbacks of frivolous summers when you whipped up handmade baubles featuring every color of the rainbow. Or, an after-school arts and crafts activity using the bead kit you got for your birthday. Though these days are long gone (*sheds a tear*), it’s still possible to sport the mood-boosting look as an adult, thanks to the elevated designs saturating the market. Really, it feels like beaded jewelry has never been more of-the-moment, and especially so this fall.

Greta Phillip, the founder of newcomer Philippa Made, says, though colorful jewelry may have taken a backseat as of late, she’s thrilled to see it shine again. “Personally, jewelry has been a way to add more personality to my own style, and I can see how others might feel the same,” she tells TZR. This is certainly the case with beaded looks, whether a necklace, bracelet, or earrings, as they bring an element of joy to every outfit.

And while you may typically associate beaded baubles with warm-weather style, Taylor Sade, the founder of Vertigo, has a different mindset. “I actually think the pieces are much more fall-centric than summer,” she emphasizes. “Summer, to me, actually warrants daintier jewelry,” Sade says, adding that autumn is ideal for sporting statement beads alongside a cozy sweater, for instance.

Below, TZR rounded up 10 playful beaded options to add to your fall jewelry collection.