I was never much of a hiker growing up. I gravitated towards sports and activities that require speed, adrenaline, and bursts of energy, and never really gave it a fair chance. Little did I know back then that hiking is an arduous endeavor, where not all trails are the same and there’s a fair share of peaks and valleys.

My first “real” hike, fortunately, was none other than the stunning trails of Nā Pali in Kauai, Hawaii. Set along the jagged rugged coastal terrain, the climate varies at most between rainy (which could be heavy at times depending on what time of year you visit) and dry, while temperatures range from temperate to hot. In terms of clothing, not much variation is required as you could pretty much wear the same thing each day.

But, if you’re traversing on trails with precipitation that fluctuate in an instant, say the Alps, you may want to thoughtfully consider what you pack and carry to be prepared for all conditions (i.e. hail, extreme wind, heavy rain, and 30 to 90 degree temperatures). And technical and functional does not have to mean plain and boring when it comes to your gear. Nor does it mean shopping in the men’s department for comfortable fit and design.

Courtesy of Kathy Lee

In fact, outdoor gear has come a long way since those family camping excursions of my childhood. So much so that I often throw soem items on to run around the city as they often go well with what I’m already wearing — thanks in large part to the rise of normcore, which never really left the fashion conversation —but also because they’re so comfortable. Once you find items that truly fit your body and support your feet, you really can’t go back.

Below, I detail the heavily researched items I wore, down to the style and colorway, on my multi-day, peak-to-peak 60 kilometer thru-hike trip in the Italian Alps. Plus, pointers on what to look out for and avoid when shopping, even for a weekend trail.

Packing Checklist

Waterproof, Supportive Hiking Boots

I made the mistake of wearing trail running shoes during my first multi-day peak-to-peak hike in the Dolomites. The thick-soled, squishy shoes did not have proper ankle support for the six to 14 miles each day, and the shift of limestones with each step I climbed was tiring and irritating. After extensive research (feedback from brand experts, reviews online, and Reddit threads) and try-ons, I decided on Mammut Nova IV GTX with Gor-tex for my trip back to the Dolomites the following year. Not to be dramatic, but they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn, and it was hard for me to return back home and wear “normal” shoes on the sidewalks of Brooklyn. So naturally I wore them in lieu of sneakers on my hike, and still wear them to run errands, pick up the kids, you name it. Sneakers are uncomfortable compared to these boots.

Water-Repellent & Flexible Hiking Pants

I cannot emphasize the importance of comfortable and flexible hiking pants and shorts, especially for trails that are not flat. Even in running shorts, I found climbing the mountains irritating as the shorts would chafe between my thighs with each leg up, and when you’re walking multiple miles a day, this minor thing adds up.

Secondly, weather conditions change in an instant, so when the occasional rain arises, be prepared and invest in a pair of hiking pants that are water-repellant and can be zipped down to shorts when it gets hot. The two-for-one feature makes for less items packed and easy transition instead of opening up your big pack and searching for your shorts. I packed two pairs of pants for the six day journey, the one below and another that did not detach into shorts (which I regret bringing!). I also brought a pair of rain pants, but I didn’t end up wearing them because they’re thicker, stiffer, and retained heat.

Courtesy of Kathy Lee

Breathable Shorts

Even when it comes to bike shorts, I’m a stickler. The fabric has to be breathable, stay put, and not bunch up at every step. I tested out a few pairs of running shorts during my long hike, and the design and material just does not make for traversing up and down trails — it chafes against your inner and back thighs. If you want to pack a pair of shorts, I recommend either bike shorts, like the below, or hiking shorts in the same material as hiking pants but shorter length. I brought three pairs of shorts, not including the pair that are part of the hiking pants mentioned before.

Light & Ventilated Rain Jacket

For my first alpine hike, I wore an anorak that was “water repellant,” mainly because I liked the way it looked. I’m never making that mistake again. I care how stylish garments are, but when you’re in variable conditions, you must prioritize function over fashion, if it comes to that. Luckily, with the jacket I found for the following trip, it didn’t compromise on either.

Important features to keep in mind when shopping for a topper: waterproof, lightweight and breathable so you don’t heat up, slightly roomy for easy movement and to layer a thin fleece underneath it for when temperatures drop, windproof, and features a roomy hood that stays on. It’s a tall order, but my recommendation covers it all.

Warm Fleece

There’s nothing like trekking up the mountain, reaching your lodge, taking a hot, steamy shower, and then cozying up in your warm, ultra soft fleece. You only need one for the trip, and although it takes up more room than other gear, it’s definitely worth packing.

Moisture-Wicking Top

Fabric is key when deciding on what to wear on your skin as you want to make sure that your clothes stay dry even after constant perspiration. Merino wool is known to be a great material to wear (even in the summer) due to its moisture-wicking, anti-odor, and breathable properties. Plus, the elevated look of the fabric makes it an item you can wear off the trails, too.

Another option is a running shirt treated or made of a material that inhibits the growth of bacteria and odor, like the Lululemon one below. I brought three technical fabric tops for the hike, and one poplin oversized button-up shirt to wear to dinner and as a quick cover up.

Courtesy of Kathy Lee

Hiking Backpack

Comfortable & Lightweight Sunglasses

Moisture-Wicking Socks

Cotton Bandana