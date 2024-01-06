There’s something about celebrity offspring — or, shall we say, nepo babies — that fascinates the world. Perhaps it’s because they’ve lived lavish lifestyles from day one and often skyrocket to stardom themselves. Most of all, though, it’s likely due to the skills they inherit from their parents. Just look at Lourdes (aka Lola) Leon, Madonna’s eldest child. When your mother is the “Queen of Pop,” you’re bound to have talent — and Leon has plenty of it. Really, she’s a triple threat: The 27-year-old models, sings, and dances. And though she’s by no means new to Hollywood, now more than ever, Leon is making a name for herself.

On top of all her accomplishments, Leon is also recognized for her cool, edgy style. In 2010, at age 13, she got her first taste of the fashion scene when she launched a junior line called Material Girl at Macy’s in collaboration with her mom — millennials, perhaps it rings a bell? Years later, in 2018, Leon made her runway debut at Gypsy Sport during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. Designers have clearly taken notice of the Hollywood darling. Jeremy Scott, specifically, dressed Leon in a custom Moschino look for her first Met Gala in 2021.

This is all just scratching the surface — Leon is following in her mother’s footsteps, becoming an industry powerhouse. Below, read everything you need to know about the up-and-coming It girl.

She Was Born On Oct. 14, 1996

Leon was born in Los Angeles in 1996. Her father is Carlos Leon, an actor and Madonna’s ex-boyfriend. At just three-years-old, Madonna enrolled Leon in ballet classes. As a teen, she was a student at the famed performing arts school in Manhattan, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School (where she had a fling with Timothée Chalamet!). Afterward, Leon attended the University of Michigan, the same place Madonna went to in the ‘70s, but later transferred to Purchase College in New York.

She’s Becoming A Fashion Week Mainstay

Laurent Viteur/WireImage/Getty Images

Since first hitting the catwalk in 2018, she’s been cast in shows like Marine Serre and Versace. And when she’s not strutting down the runway, Leon often sits front-row, sometimes with her mother, at presentations for Proenza Schouler, Burberry, and Tom Ford.

She Works On Campaigns With Big Designers

Leon is constantly behind the camera, shooting with heavy hitters like Burberry, Dion Lee, Mugler, and Swarovski. “I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se,” she said to Interview Magazine in 2021. Most recently, she made headlines for her W Magazine shoot in March 2023, which showed the singer posing on a pool table wearing a see-through catsuit. What’s more, she also dabbled in the beauty world with a campaign for Makeup Forever in February 2023. In other words, who hasn’t she partnered with?

She’s A Red Carpet Darling

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Nowadays, the young creative is a regular on the runways and red carpets. Perhaps you saw her at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards last February — after all, she was hard to miss in her red crystal-drenched Area gown and matching handbag. She also made an appearance at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a strapless silver gown. (Keep your eyes peeled for more sightings during the upcoming award show season.)

Her Music Career Is Just Getting Started

Considering her mother has won seven Grammys, it’s no surprise Leon, too, is musically gifted. She launched her singing career in 2022 with her debut single “Lock&Key,” which she released under the name Lolahol. Shortly after the song dropped, Leon shared the accompanying music video, directed by Eartheater. Her first big performance was in Sept. 2023 at the Brava Madrid Festival in Spain, where she sang and showed off her stellar dance moves.

The only thing she’s yet to dip her toes in? Acting. But at only 27 years old, she still has plenty of time to pursue it.