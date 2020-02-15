Street-style is a sport to the Kardashians. Maybe it comes with the territory of being a supermodel, but the sisters undeniably have their own je ne sais quoi when it comes to off-duty dressing. At this point, it's to be expected that a piece will sell out ASAP once it's been spotted on the fashion elite alum and Kendall Jenner's converse sneakers are no exception. Not only are these kicks bound to be a must-have item now that they're Kendall-approved, but these Chuck Taylors are on par with 2020's next big shoe trend: nostalgia.

With re-releases of classic '90s and early-aughts styles, like Fendi's baguette or Dior's saddle bag, it was only a matter of time before fashion went full throwback. And Jenner's recent outfit did just that in an exemplary way. On Feb. 13, Jenner coordinated a stellar '90s look for a Valentine's Day party hosted by good friend and designer Alexander Wang. Following a busy fashion week, she went with straight-leg trousers and a fitted cotton crewneck. On its own, the pant and shirt combo is so laid-back and effortless yet polished enough to be worn to work. She paired the fit with a vintage-esque leather blazer, skinny black sunglasses, a nylon Prada handbag, and zebra-patterned Converse.

Jenner's exact sneakers are a re-launch from Converse's '80s archive, an homage to the prime era of Chucky T's. Similarly, her nylon Prada bag is a new version of the Italian brands classic silhouette from the early 2000s. With each of these accessories being retro in their own way, it's safe to say you should start planning your next throwback-inspired ensemble sooner rather than later.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Not only are Kendall's exact Converse still in stock, but they're discounted to $39.97, making the outfit that much easier to recreate: Just grab a pair of black cigarette pants or work slacks and a white t-shirt, like this one from Universal Standard. Jenner's vintage-looking leather blazer is also extremely trendy at the moment due to its thrifted feel. Whether you're the consignment type or not, there's no need to waste time when it-girl brand Reformation has the perfect dupe.

If you're coveting Kendall's look then continue on to shop a similar version, including a few exact pieces.