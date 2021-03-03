Style inspiration might feel rather limited these days. Sure, you have the occasional celebrity sighting and influencers still posting photos from home. And, of course, old reruns of Sex and the City never hurt. But, you're likely craving some fresh ideas to get your creative juices flowing once again. Well, you're in luck, because the street style trends at Milan Fall/Winter 2021 offer up all the up-and-coming styles you need to see.

Even with many top influencers absent in Milan this season, photographer Darrel Hunter still captured plenty of looks for TZR that should be on your radar. In fact, it felt practically like past seasons, with all the Bottega Veneta bags worn. And, the trends shown on the streets of the Italian City run the gamut from comfortable sneakers to overly glitzy attire (sometimes all in one look). So, whether you're sticking to cozy pieces or eager to branch out and dress fancy again, these styles have you covered.

Ahead, find the six street style trends during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021. And, keep your eyes peeled for the styles that will rule Paris.

MFW Fall/Winter 2021 Trend You Can Shop: Fringe

Fringe was a huge trend spotted on and off the runways this season. On the runways during NYFW, collections from designers like Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu, and Cinq a Sept included the funky detail. And on the streets, fringe was shown in a myriad of ways, from dresses to cozy scarves. Read: Be prepared to see even more fringe come fall.

MFW Fall/Winter 2021 Trend You Can Shop: Sneakers

Comfort was a top priority for show-goers this season, which was shown by all the different sneakers worn in Milan. Some attendees paired their kicks with elevated staples, while others opted to remain cozy head to toe. Good news: You might have a pair of the classic shoes seen during the week sitting in your closet (Adidas' Superstars and Comme des Garçons Converse were both a hit).

MFW Fall/Winter 2021 Trend You Can Shop: Bottega Veneta's Jodi Bag

Last year during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020, it seemed as if everyone got the memo to carry Bottega Veneta's Twist Bag. As for this season, the Twist Bag was replaced by the brand's Jodi Bag. Show-goers opted for the handbag mostly in the green and white colors.

MFW Fall/Winter 2021 Trend You Can Shop: Animal Print

There wasn't an animal print absent on the streets of Milan this season. Fashion girls stood out in the crowd wearing funky animal print clothing in jackets and skirts styles. So, if you're looking for a statement coat to wear for the rest of winter, consider a leopard or zebra pattern.

MFW Fall/Winter 2021 Trend You Can Shop: Bucket Hats

Surprisingly, the bucket hat trend hasn't seemed to fade away. On the contrary, it's only getting more popular. According to street style, there is a slew of different of-the-moment styles to get your hands on. For instance, while it's still cold out, try a furry or shearling iteration. And for spring, you'll want to get on board with the knit hat trend.

MFW Fall/Winter 2021 Trend You Can Shop: Sparkles Galore

You don't need a fancy occasion to wear sparkles or crystals. In fact, the street style at MFW proved that a glittery top or bottom adds the right amount of glitz to a trouser or sweatshirt. But if sparkly clothing doesn't give with your personal style, try a tiny crystal bag paired with sporty sneakers.

