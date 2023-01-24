(The Shopping List)

16 Colorful Handbags That Make Me Happy When The Weather, Uh... Doesn’t

Storage that doubles as a mood-boast? Sign me up!

Don’t hate me, but, I spent the month of December and half of January lounging on the beaches of California and Mexico eating pitaya bowls, blissfully unaware of the chilling winds that occurred outside my Manhattan apartment (eye roll fully warranted). It was magical. It was bliss. And then I returned to New York and things changed. Trading in sunkissed mornings and humid evenings for gray days (and even grayer nights) has been challenging to say the least. My one saving grace? My bright, sparkly, and colorful handbag collection.

I’ve leaned heavily on carryalls with fringe, embellishments, and intricate shapes to fully improve my mood when the forecast is filled with non-stop downpours, chilling winds, and noisy thunderstorms that make me want to stay in bed. Sure, my insulated puffer jackets, knit beanies, and rain boots have aided in keeping me physically warm. But nothing in my wardrobe has quite improved my spirits this dreary season as much as a cheerful, mood-boosting purse that also happens to hold my many essentials (phone, wallet, keys, pen, gloves, headphones, and an iPad).

Shop my favorite carryalls ahead (including pieces I own and have on my wishlist), filled with options to brighten up any outfit and mood — without compromising on function.

Mietis
Culita Baguette Bag
$560
This baguette shaped bag sits perfectly under my arm and the happy-making colors help me through overcast days.
Staud
Beaded Bean Bag Amethyst Acid Swirl
$225
I don’t have a beaded bag in my collection yet but this one is high on my list. A play on a signature Staud silhouette, this mosaic stripe style is great for neutral outfits that need some extra sauce. Plus, the leather strap is removable so you can wear it as a purse or clutch.
Sinbono
Amelia Shoulder Bag - Yellow
$109
$79
As an eco-conscious consumer, the minute I learned this shoulder bag was made from vegan leather, I was sold. The ‘90s throwback has great structure and color, all at an affordable price.
Clare V.
Summer Simple Tote
$325
I’ve been looking for a chic work tote that shows more personality than my black vegan leather backpack — this one by Clare V. is at the top of my wishlist. The woven bag is the perfect size for my laptop and would add polish to any of my office looks.
By Far
Kiki Sunflower Semi Patent Leather
$625
I’ve been looking for a structured handbag that is bigger than a mini but smaller than a tote, and this By Far option hits that sweet spot. Plus, during the winter, the buzzing yellow shade acts as my sunshine.