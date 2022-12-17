If there’s one item your wardrobe needs right now, it’s the lug-sole boot. Beloved by celebs ranging from Bella Hadid to Billie Eilish, and made runway-famous by the likes of Prada and Bottega Veneta, the best lug-sole boots inject any outfit with an instant edge. It doesn’t hurt that the chunky silhouette is versatile enough to wear in pretty much every season, even amidst slippery winter sidewalks.

Even though lug-sole boots are undeniably edgy, many incorporate classic Chelsea boot styling for a streamlined aesthetic that’ll play nicely with more polished pieces in your closet, like dark-wash jeans and cashmere sweaters. That said, you can always lean into the downtown vibe with an extra-toothy sole, chunkier platforms, or perhaps a pair of lug-sole Dr. Martens that’ll stand the test of time (I’ve been wearing mine for years). And if you love hitting trends, consider a pair of knee-high lug-sole boots, an au courant sock boot, or a pair with goth-chic lace-ups. Part of the beauty of the lug-sole boot is its comfort, thanks to that stable, grippy sole, but you might consider amping up the cozy factor with a faux-fur lining to keep your feet toasty in frigid weather.

Ready to let your inner rebel out to play? Scroll on to shop this season’s best lug-sole boots.

1 A Pair Of Lug-Sole Dr. Martens You’ll Keep Forever Amazon Dr. Martens Arbor Steel Toe Industry Boots $120 See On Amazon Every shoe collection needs at least one par of Dr. Martens, and these steel-toe Docs feature a classic Chelsea boot style with a modern, 1.5-inch platform heel; it’s the sort of timeless yet edgy boot you’ll reach for over and over. Made of real leather that will only look better with wear, this pair features the brand’s iconic contrast stitching and bouncing sole, and the elasticized goring at the shaft makes them easy to put on. An added benefit to the chunky sole? Lots of traction, for slip-resistance if you meet some wet weather. Wear these with cropped straight-leg denim, or use them to add a touch of grunge to your dresses and skirts. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 1 | Material: Leather

2 These White Lug-Sole Boots That Look So Expensive Amazon The Drop Saviah Pull-On Chelsea Boots $70 See On Amazon The striking white shade with the contrasting black soles and goring of these lug-sole Chelsea boots make them look so much more expensive than they actually are, and plenty of Amazon reviewers confirm that the construction is surprisingly high-quality. Made of faux leather with a 1.5-inch heel, the lug sole is ever-so-slightly understated, so as to avoid competing with the strong black and white contrast. If white isn’t your thing, though, you can choose from three more neutral shades: black, brown, and cognac. Sizes: 5 — 13 | Colors: 4 | Material: Faux Leather

3 A Pair Of Leather Lug-Sole Boots You Can Style In Endless Ways Amazon Sam Edelman Laguna Chelsea Boots $170 See On Amazon A little classic, a little workwear-chic, these leather lug-sole boots feature a chunky 1.5-inch platform with a strip of camel leather around the outsole for a hint of contrast. Whether you’re playing up the toughness of the sole by pairing these with slouchy denim, or contrasting with a delicate silk slip dress, these boots will become one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. Oh, and they’re made of waterproof leather with rubber soles, so you’ll reach for these on those wet days when you still want to look chic. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4 | Material: Leather

4 These Sam Edelman Boots That Come In 19 Colors & Prints Amazon Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Ankle Boots $60 See On Amazon Love a classic Chelsea boot but seeking an exaggerated silhouette? These Sam Edelman lug-sole boots feature an extra-toothy 2-inch platform sole, so you can make a statement while tapping into the timeless style. They come in 19 colors, prints, and finishes, including the mustard plaid print pictured, a nod to Cher Horowitz’s famous yellow get-up in Clueless. Play with proportions and pair these with sheer black tights and a chunky, oversized sweater — although you’ll probably want to wear them with everything in your closet. Sizes: 5 — 13 | Colors: 19 | Material: Faux Leather

5 A Cute & Comfy Lug-Sole Sock Boot Amazon Athlefit Platform Chelsea Boots $59 See On Amazon These Chelsea boots combine a lug-sole with another popular style: the sock boot. Featuring a stretchy knit shaft and a faux leather upper, the 2.3-inch heel is chunky, but somehow remains sleek; and since they pull right on, you can easily throw these on if you’re in a rush. Pair them with a midi skirt and a cropped, fitted sweater for a look that’s balanced, sophisticated, and edgy all at once. Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 4 | Material: Faux Leather

6 This Pair Of Statement-Making, Knee-High Boots Amazon DREAM PAIRS Knee-High Boots $27 See On Amazon If you’re a go-big-or-go-home type, consider this pair of knee-high lug-sole boots; the tall shaft and contrasting chunky sole make a major style statement. Made of faux leather, with a 1.5-inch platform heel, a discreet side zipper, and an asymmetrical opening for visual interest, these boots also feature a padded foam lining for extra comfort. Don’t be fooled by the drama: Tall boots are more wearable than you might think, pairing well with everything from leggings and trenches to romantic dresses. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4 | Material: Faux Leather

7 These Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots With A Mid-Calf Height Amazon TINSTREE Lug Sole Platform Boots $60 See On Amazon The mid-calf height of these white lug-sole boots feels so modern; it maintains all the versatility of a Chelsea boot while making a strong statement. Made of faux leather and featuring a chunky sole with a 2-inch heel and 1-inch platform, the monochromatic look of these boots would look amazing as part of a winter-white ensemble. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 12 | Material: Faux Leather

8 These Tough Lug-Sole Biker Boots In Patent Leather Amazon DREAM PAIRS Combat Boots $38 See On Amazon For a sophisticated update to a grunge classic, check out these lug-sole combat boots. The patent-leather finish is such a chic complement to the tough, toothy sole, perfect for dressing an outfit up or down. The mid-height shaft features decorative laces for a classic biker boot look, with a side zipper for easy on-and-off. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4 | Material: Patent Leather

9 A Pair Of Lug-Sole Rain Boots That’ll Keep You Stylish In Wet Weather Amazon Dolce Vita Stormy H20 Rain Boots $75 See On Amazon When you don’t want to sacrifice style for function in inclement weather, reach for these lug-sole rain boots. The treaded rubber soles and waterproof uppers will keep your feet protected in the rain, but they’re sleek enough to wear even when it’s not raining. Featuring an elasticized, pull-on shaft, Amazon reviewers rave about their durability, flexibility, and comfort. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 4 | Material: Plastic & Textile

10 These Classic Lug-Sole Combat Boots Amazon Steve Madden Tornado Combat Boots $90 See On Amazon These lug-sole boots feature a classic lace-up biker boot silhouette crafted of sleek leather that will only look better with wear, with the on-trend addition of a thick, 2.5-inch platform heel. Practicality wise, a side zipper makes them easy to put on and take off — no lacing required. The versatile, above-the-ankle height works with any pant style, from wide-leg trousers to pegged straight-leg denim. Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 4 | Material: Leather