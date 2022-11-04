On 90 Prince Street in New York City, it’s all about the Baguette. Fendi just launched a winter capsule collection, comprised of its 25th anniversary Baguette bags, via a pop-up in the city’s SoHo neighborhood. The temporary storefront will remain open through Dec. 23, giving New Yorkers a chance to shop the micro and mini versions of Fendi’s coveted Re-Edition Baguettes, as well as an assortment of season-appropriate fashion jewels and small accessories.

Back in September, Fendi debuted the new renditions of the classic Baguette bag during its celebratory runway show at New York Fashion Week. These limited-edition styles are now finally available for purchase at the Fendi pop-up in downtown New York — except for its 25th anniversary collaborations with Marc Jacobs, Parker, and Tiffany & Co. (Parker’s sequin designs will launch in December, while the Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.’s designs won’t be released until May 2023.) Handbags aside, the house’s anniversary range included a medley of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories with Baguette-shaped pockets sewn onto them: parkas, sweaters, gaiters, gloves — the list goes on.

(+) Fendi (+) INFO 1/2

In case anyone has forgotten Baguette’s origin story, Silvia Venturini Fendi first created the iconic silhouette in 1997. The bag reached peak popularity in the early 2000s when Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) carried the infamous sequin purse on Sex and the City. Fast forward two decades later, the Baguette remains one of the most in-demand luxury handbags on the market, thus confirming its enduring cult status.

Fendi

Not surprisingly, the price tags on these bags reflect their luxury and exclusivity: Potential shoppers can expect to shell out anywhere from $3,100 for a denim Baguette to $7,200 for a colorblocked furry style. Scroll on to see the aforementioned purses, plus a few more TZR-approved options, ahead. (You can browse the full range of Re-Edition Baguettes on Fendi.com, too.)