If you’re heading into the office, you may find yourself searching for a fresh tote bag to hold all of the items you’ll need throughout the day. For some, it’s crucial to find a bag with lots of storage to keep your items (keys, charger, and laptop) organized during the commute. For others, though, you may be looking to make a statement with your work bag and opt for more fashion-forward designer pieces. For a pick that falls in the middle, take a look at Meghan Markle’s black tote bag, which was both sleek and practical for her day at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York City on July 18.

Markle carried the chic and utilitarian tote from Mulberry to join her husband Prince Harry at the celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day, which honors the late South African leader’s birthday and his dedication to human rights. Because the royal loves a color-coordinating moment for any photo-op, Markle matched the tote bag with the rest of her minimalist, all-black look. She tucked a black-sleeved top into a matching inky-colored Givenchy pencil skirt to create an ensemble that felt polished and work appropriate while inside the United Nations building.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Markle also kept accessories relatively simple and neutral for the public appearance. For extra height, she slipped into a pair of black suede Manolo Blahniks, which are also a staple in her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s shoe collection. Plus, she complemented the gold hardware on the Mulberry tote bag with her jewels, as she radiated in a gold bracelet and watch from Cartier. (Markle inherited said watch from Princess Diana, giving it extra special significance.)

Since the royal is typically in casual ensembles like denim shorts and linen dresses (her style has become more accessible after stepping down from her royal duties), it was most refreshing to see the star in an office-friendly outfit. The ensemble, which anyone can draw inspiration from, was modern and elevated thanks to her luxe accessories. In the edit ahead, shop similar timeless pieces that will complement everything in your own work wardrobe.

