This Is The Most Untraditional Piece To Wear With Your Engagement Ring

As a result of 2020’s chaos, countless couples were forced to reschedule, downsize, or alter their weddings entirely. But now, as events slowly start to pick up again, brides are making up for lost time by opting for bold and, at times, unconventional style choices. In particular, the jewelry space has reflected this greater desire to shirk tradition, and now unexpected trends — like costume jewelry, unconventional pops of color, and even glitzy hair accessories — are topping the style charts. Chan Luu’s new bridal jewelry collection explores this sense of playful experimentation to its fullest potential, making for a series of pieces that feel classic yet refreshingly glamorous.

Coincidentally enough, the idea for the bridal jewelry collection came to be when Tessa Tran, Chan Luu’s Chief executive officer and creative director, was planning her own wedding. Tran paints an artful picture of her big day when chatting with TZR over email. “We got married in Valle de Guadalupe at this beautiful modern hotel that was surrounded by very elemental nature — ensconced in beautiful oak trees, pools of water, and vineyards. I wanted to wear a few simple pieces that were luxurious and special, but still felt organic — something I always find to be more unique and beautiful than something that’s perfectly machined,” shares Tran. “Relations are imperfect and I felt my choice of jewelry didn’t need to be perfect either … it felt freeing not to have to be so buttoned up!” Enthused with the magical simplicity of her wedding, Tran set out to create a jewelry collection that would allow her fellow brides to create a similar pared-back, memorable look.

Unique pieces from the collection include ornate pearl drop earrings, twisting metallic arm cuffs, and a delicate gold anklet. For those who are inclined to add a touch of whimsy to their nuptials, there’s even a pair of quirky koi fish earrings. Plus, every item in the series was made to be unique and perfectly imperfect. “The collection is designed around baroque and Keshi pearls, which all naturally vary in size and color instead of being perfectly round and symmetric,” says Tran. Chan Luu’s bridal collection also features several rose-cut champagne diamonds and diamond slices, each of them different as they are all cut by hand.

And while 2021’s bridal jewelry trends strive towards more individualistic styles, Tran acknowledges there is some beauty and impact in sticking with convention. “It’s an interesting challenge to respect the traditions of a wedding while updating it and making it feel contemporary. But I do think that it’s important to keep traditions alive,” admits Tran. For her own wedding, Tran finessed the balance of experimentation and custom by stacking her engagement ring, which was passed down to her from her grandmother, with Chan Luu’s Oasis Ring from the bridal collection. Together, the two rings created an asymmetrical look that felt truly unique and artistic.

Tessa Tran wearing her heirloom engagement ring and Chan Luu’s Oasis Ring. Courtesy of Tessa Tran

The Chan Luu collection expands past typical jewelry and also includes accessories like face masks and silk and cashmere scarves. Prices for the bridal edit start at $55 for items like the White Pearl Jubilee Earrings, and the collection caps off at $995 for pieces made with luxe materials like the 14k Gold Y-Necklace With Champagne Diamonds. You can further explore the bridal-themed series on chanluu.com, or by scrolling ahead to shop a few pieces.

