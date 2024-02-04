Unlike award shows such as the Oscars and Emmys, where high-octane glamour is the name of the game, the Grammys dress code is more along the lines of “anything goes.” Case in point? Over the years, we’ve seen everything from Jennifer Lopez’s history-making Versace jungle print gown to, most recently, Sam Smith’s voluminous custom red Valentino number and matching cane. And for the affair tonight, stars certainly weren’t afraid to step outside their style comfort zone, as demonstrated by the best fashion looks at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Currently taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, the event, like always, drew in music’s biggest names, all of whom brought their sartorial A-game to the red carpet.

Laverne Cox was one of the first stars to arrive to the event, dressed in a statement-making red dress from Comme des Garçons’ Spring/Summer 2015 collection. Always one to drum up fanfare, Dua Lipa, who brought her dad to the show, has Instagram abuzz thanks to her custom silver chainmail gown from Courrèges. Then there’s Boygenius, who graced the red carpet wearing a white suit courtesy of Thom Browne.

Ahead, check out every fashion moment from the 2024 Grammy Awards. And stay tuned for the after-party looks, too, because they’re sure to be just as unforgettable.

Olivia Rodrigo

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Rodrigo sourced a breathtaking gown from Versace’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection.

Coi Leray

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Wearing a Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2019 look, Leray embraced the no pants look.

Chlöe Bailey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Bailey wore a one-shoulder Gaurav Gupta gown with a dramatic midriff cutout.

Niecy Nash

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Nash dazzled in a sequin silver and gold number.

Miley Cyrus

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Cyrus shut down the red carpet in a gold custom Maison Margiela dress.

Coco Jones

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment

Jones donned an icy blue Celia Kritharioti gown and a Swarovski x SKIMS body chain.

Kat Graham

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Graham went for a sculptural (and conversation-starting) white Stephane Rolland Fall/Winter 2023 Couture dress.

Paris Jackson

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment

Jackson wore a skin-baring black Celine gown.

Dua Lipa

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment

Lipa shimmered in a silver custom Courrèges gown.

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Eilish’s embraced the Barbiecore trend in a oversized Chrome Hearts jacket.

Laverne Cox

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Cox brought the heat in a red Comme des Garçons mini dress.

Charlotte Lawrence

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Lawrence tapped into the naked dressing trend with a see-through lace number.

Boygenius

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Boygenius members — see Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — arrived in white suits from Thom Browne.

Victoria Monet

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Monet stunned in a high-shine custom Atelier Versace number.

More to come...