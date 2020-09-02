In many ways, 2020 feels like a parallel universe. Careers, homes, financial stability, relationships, and just about everything else nodding to normalcy looks different. At times it can feel futile to search for silver linings, but in the spirit of optimism and curiosity, take a closer look at the way women are dressing right now. Sweats still reign supreme, but other wardrobe staples are shifting silhouettes in favor of comfort, too. Fall's baggy jeans trend is a prime example of the ways women are adapting more traditionally rigid items to fit a more casual lifestyle.

"The current cultural climate has consumers craving comfort, safety, and security," explains Sarah Barnes, the content marketing manager at predictive analytics tool Trendanalytics. "Loose-fitting styles, not just denim, have emerged as a top priority for consumers." She shares that baggy jeans and oversized jeans are up in searches 166 percent and 109 percent, respectively, in comparison to last year. She also notes that interest in super stretch skinny jeans are down. In fact, mom jeans are searched for three times as often compared to skinnies. "Slouchy, oversized denim is the perfect silhouette for our socially distanced lives," she says. "Searches for terms such as oversized and baggy have steadily increased since the middle of March. Oversized denim styles are expected to continue growing over the next six months with 90 percent confidence."

For denim label ASKK Co-founder Katrina Klein, there is a dotted line that connects COVID-19 to baggy jeans. "I think COVID has taught us all that comfort is more important than what we once thought," she explains. Prior to launching ASKK with Andrea Suarez in 2018, Klein was J Brand’s first employee and also went on to become Rag & Bone’s first denim designer. To embrace this new, relaxed take on a wardrobe staple, she has a few suggestions. To start, "know what shoes you're going to be wearing," she suggests. "Assuming more flats than normal during this time period, you might want to look for shorter inseams," a suggestion which keeps hems from dragging and helps balance out the wider cut with a sharp hem.

Ahead, see and shop seven outfits centered around comfortable jeans.

Baggy Jeans Trend: With a Cottagecore Top

Balance the oversized denim silhouette with a Cottagecore top and a pair of block-heel loafers. The dressier pieces create a contrast with the more informal cut of denim.

Baggy Jeans Trend: With A Slouchy Shirt & Heels

An oversized button-down shirt can look quite chic with baggy jeans since it plays with proportion. For a dressier finish, try a pair of heels or heeled boots.

Baggy Jeans Trend: Reimagine Overalls

For fall, style a chunky sweater with roomy overalls and sneakers. Overalls are a more utilitarian style that play into the relaxed look you're going for.

Baggy Jeans Trend: With Tailored Separates

A crisp coat or jacket looks especially fitting with a pair of baggy jeans. Layer a crop underneath for after-work outings.

Baggy Jeans Trend: With A Plaid Blazer

Autumn's most reliable outfit combination, a plaid blazer with jeans, works just as well with denim in a more oversized or 'mom' silhouette.

Baggy Jeans Trend: The New Night Out

A romantic evening top (think ruching and satin) is the perfect companion to slouchy denim for a night out. Finish with block heels for a comfortable but fashion-forward look.

Baggy Jeans Trend: '80s Stonewash

A tonal outfit incorporating stonewash baggy jeans and a statement tee is a stylish way to kick off the autumn season.