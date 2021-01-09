20 Pairs Of Fashionable Sneakers That Are So Comfortable & Chic

Sneakers have been more popular than ever over the past few years, and unsurprisingly, the trend shows no sign of slowing down. Certainly, the popularity of comfort-forward footwear is nothing new, but tastemakers are finding fresh ways to wear their favorite sneakers more often by pairing them with everything from pantsuits to prairie dresses. As the fashionable sneakers in this edit make clear, the latest sneaker trends offer something for everyone — so whether you favor chunky silhouettes, classic white tennis shoes, or retro, ‘70s-inspired colorways, you’re sure to fall in love with at least one of the pairs of sneakers featured here.

Beyond the fact that they give every outfit an effortlessly cool, dressed-down look, the beauty of sneakers is that it’s relatively easy to find stylish sneakers for wide feet or fashionable sneakers with arch support — a huge plus if you generally have issues finding trendy shoes that fit you comfortably.

Ready to see the stylish women’s sneakers you’ll be seeing everywhere this year? Then just keep scrolling.

1 A Pair Of Comfortable Leather Sneakers With A Cool Vintage Look Amazon Reebok Club C Sneaker $70 See On Amazon Reebok's Club C sneakers are about as perfect as it gets — it's no wonder they're considered among the best women's sneakers out there. Made of supple cowhide leather that'll hold up for years, the cult-favorite shoes are classic enough to wear with anything, yet have that vintage-inspired charm that's especially stylish right now. Factor in the under-$100 price tag and the extensive range of colorways and design variations, and it's no surprise that these have an enviable 4.7-star rating on Amazon after thousands of reviews. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 17

2 These Retro Leather Sneakers That Come In So Many Great Colorways Amazon Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers $86 See On Amazon Originally designed in 1966, these Onitsuka Tiger sneakers debuted at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Today, the sleek, retro shoe is still the iconic Japanese brand's most popular style, and it's not hard to see why. The sneakers are comfy, affordable, and effortlessly cool, and come in three dozen different colorways. Available sizes: 5.5 — 15

Available styles: 32

3 A Pair Of Lightweight Canvas Sneakers With A Sleek, Minimalist Vibe Amazon Tretorn NylitePus Sneaker $75 See On Amazon There's something about Tretorn's iconic NylitePlus sneakers that feels impossibly cool without trying too hard. Their clean, preppy look will literally never go out of style, and the eco-friendly brand's signature shoe is every bit as comfortable as it is chic. Made of sturdy canvas with durable rubber soles, they have cushy, supportive insoles, yet are surprisingly lightweight. Available sizes: 4 — 11 (including select wide sizes)

Available styles: 17

4 These Gorgeously Embroidered Soludos Amazon Soludos Sunrise Sunset Sneakers $133 See On Amazon These low-top sneakers by Soludos are quite literally a work of art. Made of supple cowhide leather with thick rubber soles, they're completely covered in custom embroidered details — sunrise on one shoe; sunset on the other — from French artist Marie Sophie Lockhart. Available sizes: 5 — 7

5 The Classic Striped Sneakers That You'll Never Get Sick Of Wearing Amazon adidas Grand Court Sneakers $46 See On Amazon To say people love Adidas's Grand Court Sneakers would be an understatement. Clean and classic, the tennis-inspired sneakers have been awarded over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Famously comfy and versatile, they'll look great with everything in your closet, from sweats and jeans to dresses and tailored trousers. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available colors: 35

6 These Chunky Color-Blocked Sneakers That Make A Fun Statement Amazon Steve Madden Cliff Sneaker $75 See On Amazon With their chunky, sculptural silhouette and multi-hued color blocking, Steve Madden’s Cliff sneakers look like they came straight from the '90s in a way that feels fresher than ever today. If you love the retro look but aren't a fan of this particular colorway, it's worth noting that these come in lots of fun styles, including variations with leopard print as well as a few classic neutrals. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 27

7 A Fashion-Forward Update On One Of Nike's Most Iconic Styles Amazon Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers $167 See On Amazon Nike Air Force 1s are the definition of iconic — and the Air Force 1 07s are one of many offshoots of the original. With their exaggerated proportions and chunky platform midsoles, they can be easily dressed up (with dresses, skirts, and jumpsuits) or down (with jeans, denim cutoffs, leggings, and sweats... you get the idea). Note: There are multiple kid sizes available in the same listing, so make sure to scroll to the bottom of the sizes to access the one you’re looking for. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available styles: 27

8 These Versatile Slip-On Sneakers That Are Totally Office-Friendly Amazon Vince Blair Slip On Sneakers $179 See On Amazon Vince's fan-favorite Blair sneakers are the perfect comfy slip-ons for everyday wear — yet they could also easily be dressed up for work with the right outfit. Made of 100% leather, Amazon reviewers have called them the "perfect casual walking shoe" and pointed out that "the material molds to the shape of your foot." One person also noted that they're a "fabulous shoe for those with high instep." Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 10

9 A Pair Of Simple Yet Stylish Sneakers From A Trendy, Sustainable Brand Amazon Veja Campo Sneakers $155 See On Amazon Clean, minimalist sneakers are making a comeback, and this cult-favorite pair from the sustainable French brand Veja makes it easy to fall in love with the look. Rather than feeling boring, the simple leather low-tops have an effortlessly cool, easygoing aesthetic — and it certainly doesn't hurt that they'll look great with literally everything. Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available styles: 6

10 The Perfect Stylish Sneakers To Wear To Work Amazon Vionic Zinah Platform Slip-On Sneakers $120 See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of simple, professional sneakers to wear to work, you can't do much better than these minimalist slip-ons. Made of soft, supple leather with mixed media textures, the rich taupe color plays up their dressier look, especially when you pair them with head-to-toe neutrals. That said, these also come in a shade of sky blue that's absolutely gorgeous — nobody would blame you for grabbing a pair in both colors. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

11 These Cute Slip-On Sneakers Available In Earthy Solids & Prints Amazon Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers $28 See On Amazon Sold in over 50 colors and prints — including florals, tie-dye, and several variations of camo — these affordable slip-ons are worth stocking up on. They're lightweight, comfortable, and great for walking, and unlike lots of similar slip-ons, these have elastic bands to prevent them from slipping off. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 56

12 A Festive Pair Of Betsey Johnsons That Come In Utterly Dazzling Colorways Amazon Betsey Johnson Sidney Sneakers $90 See On Amazon Sold in a pavé rhinestone texture with lots of “kick up your heels” hues — like the gold pictured here, a rich emerald green, or cotton candy pink — these Betsey Johnson Sidney sneakers are a fun addition to any wardrobe. They’re surprisingly versatile (but, unsurprisingly, ridiculously comfortable) and they give you just the right amount of lift with their subtle platform soles. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

13 A Classic Pair Of Checkered Vans Amazon Vans Unisex Slip-On Core Classics Low-Top Trainers $97 See On Amazon Vans' iconic canvas slip-on sneakers have always been the pinnacle of cool-girl skater style. Still, the checkerboard print is feeling particularly of the-the-moment these days, and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon — so if you don't already have a pair in your closet, now is the time to act. Available sizes: 5.5 — 14.5

Available colors: 25

14 The Perfect Dad Shoes — & They're Ridiculously Comfy Amazon New Balance 574 V2 Sneakers $80 See On Amazon The New Balance 574 is arguably the ultimate dad sneaker. An absolute must-have among the stylish set, their ugly-chic design nails the normcore aesthetic — rather than trying too hard, the look is defined by its sensible, comfort-boosting features like wide toe boxes and cushioned EVA midsoles. The cult-favorite sneakers are a favorite among Amazon reviewers as well, who gave them a 4.6-star average based on 12,000+ ratings. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (regular or wide; half sizes available)

Available styles: 17

15 These Leather Low-Tops That Come In The Richest Colors Amazon ECCO Soft 7 Sneaker $142 See On Amazon There are plenty of reasons to love these low-top sneakers from Ecco, as thousands of reviewers can readily attest. Made of rich nubuck leather that only looks better with wear, they're comfortable, easy to clean, and hold up for years. They're also easy to dress up or down, and feel stylish without being overly trendy, but perhaps the most exciting thing about them is the gorgeous range of colors in which they come, with options ranging from metallic gray to a dusty shade of periwinkle. Available sizes: 4-4.5 — 12-12.5

Available colors: 23

16 These Chunky Fila Sneakers With Retro '90s Vibes Amazon Fila Disarray Sneakers $60 See On Amazon Everything '90s is cool again — which is part of the reason these retro Fila sneakers are worth picking up. Besides their normcore-chic vibes, though, they're also super comfortable and give you lots of lift, thanks to their chunky soles. Choose between iconic black or white with a signature contrasting red logo. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 2

17 A Pair Of Comfy Slip-Ons That Come In Wide Sizes, Too Amazon Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneakers $50 See On Amazon Dr. Scholl's is known for making comfortable, quality shoes at reasonable price points — and these slip-on sneakers are no exception. Designed with a super-soft lining, padded collars to prevent your heels from slipping, and the brand's "Comfort Insole Technology" for maximum support, they're the perfect walking shoes for everyday wear and travel — and they even come in wide sizes (not to mention over a dozen stylish colors, prints, and textures). Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including select wide sizes)

Available colors: 18

18 These Platform Supergas To Give You Height Without The Heels Amazon Superga 2790 Platform Fashion Sneaker $80 See On Amazon Love the lift heels give you, but not the heels themselves? Then go for these Superga platform sneakers. They'll look so cute with everything in your closet — from floral minis to denim cutoffs — and they'll give you about 1.5 inches of added height, without the discomfort stilettos can cause. Choose from classic black and white, or go with one of several muted neutrals — all made of 100% cotton. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 5