For decades, knee-high boots have been a trusty, three-season wardrobe staple and a foolproof statement-maker. Right now, the best knee-high boots come in a wide array of styles and materials — from equestrian to engineer; from classic leather to luxe suede to metallic crocodile — so you can make any type of sartorial statement you wish. Outfitted with a 14-to-18-inch shaft to protect your calves from the elements, and often made with a sturdy heel and good ankle support, these boots also happen to be quite functional, without sacrificing an inch of style.

And style, these boots have in spades. There are endless ways to wear knee-highs: Bare-legged with a mini skirt in early fall, over tights or slim-fit pants in winter, or peeking out from beneath wide-legged culottes or a maxi dress in spring. When shopping for knee-high boots, you should still consider your needs: Are you looking for an everyday pair that’ll match with everything, a utilitarian pair for braving the elements, or a statement pair for nights out? Lace-up boots with cushiony lug soles are an on-trend choice for busy days running errands, while slouchy faux-suede boots with stacked heels are an elegant choice for a date. And when it’s raining, a classic British wellie will always do the trick.

Whether you value function, fashion, or that sweet spot in between, there’s a boot for everyone on this list. Scroll on to shop 15 of the best knee-high boots on the market right now.

1 A Pair Of Flat Leather Boots From A Classic Boot Company Amazon Frye Melissa Tall Knee High Boot $348 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a tried-and-true investment boot that you can wear for years (and will never go out of style), look no further than this timeless pair from Frye. Since 1863, Frye boots have been widely beloved for their utilitarian bent: According to the brand, Fryes were worn by soldiers on both sides of the Civil War, and early pioneers making the journey West from New England (in addition to style icons like John Lennon and Jackie O.). Today, they’re no less popular and even more streamlined: Made of 100% genuine leather, this cult-classic pair has been updated with an inner zip, textured hardware, side pull tabs, and two width options. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 6

2 The Timeless Black Suede Boots That Every Closet Needs Amazon Vince Camuto Phranzie Knee High Boot $229 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with these sleek, sophisticated suede boots from cult-classic bootmaker Vince Camuto. They’re the ultimate in effortless chic, featuring a sleek silhouette and an almond-shaped toe. A padded footbed makes them comfortable to walk around in for hours, while a logo stud at the back of the heel adds a subtle touch of flair. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 2

3 These Iconic British Wellies That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot $132 See On Amazon No one does rain boots quite like Hunter. Just ask Kate Moss: Who could forget those iconic paparazzi shots of her traipsing around the 2005 Glastonbury Music Festival in short-shorts and a pair of mud-spattered Hunter wellies? Over 15 years later (and many decades since they first came to market in 1956), these timeless British rain boots are still the final word in countryside chic. They’re famously hand-crafted from 28 unique parts, and the natural rubber construction is world-renowned for its durability and fit. With 21 different colors to choose from, you might just end up springing for more than one pair. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 21

4 These Vegan Riding Boots That Lend Instant Polish to Any Look Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Rowndup Knee High Boot $81 See On Amazon These round-toed riding boots from Tommy Hilfiger feature synthetic rubber soles, elastic goring, and pull tabs at the back for easy on-and-off. They’re made of 100% vegan leather, with a zip closure and a decorative buckle at the shaft. Pair with slim-fit pants and an oversized button-down for a polished, equestrian-chic look. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 2

5 These ‘90s-Inspired Boots With A Cool, Minimalist Vibe Amazon AREZZO Hana Knee High Boot $159 See On Amazon With skinny sunglasses, severe center parts, and floor-length patent-leather trench coats popping up on runways, celebrities, and street-style roundups everywhere, ‘90s grunge minimalism is having a real moment. These leather boots — which channel Carrie-Anne Moss’ oh-so-chic cyberpunk aesthetic in The Matrix — feature a slim shaft with zipper closures and a flat, durable rubber sole that’s perfect for doing slow-motion backflips in. Or, you know, errands. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

Available colors: 1

6 These Gothic-Chic Lace-Up Boots With Lug Soles Amazon Circus by Sam Edelman Dinah Knee High Boot $60 See On Amazon Lug soles are everywhere this year, and with good reason: As one Amazon reviewer noted, “you feel like you are walking on air.” (That extra-toothy sole can stand up to icy sidewalks, too.) Embrace the trend with these sky-high, gothic-chic lace-up statement boots. A ribbed fabric hugs your calves for a stretchy, adjustable fit, while a padded insole provides additional comfort. The white boot trend is still going strong, though the all-black version also cuts a cool, cyberpunk figure. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 2

7 A Pair Of Combat Boots That Add Instant Cool To Any Look Amazon Dirty Laundry by Chinese Laundry Vandal Combat Boot $65 See On Amazon The military-inspired look is absolutely everywhere this year, from quilted army jacket liners to high-waisted, wide-legged naval pants. Take the trend a step further with these chunky lug-soled boots that are straight out of Full Metal Jacket. They’ll pair with anything from a romantic, flowy dress to a sleek mini skirt to a slim-leg pant. If you’re daunted by the idea of lacing these sky-high babies up, not to fear — they feature a hidden inner zipper for easy on/off. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 1

8 These Embossed Leather Boots In A Trendy Snakeskin Print Amazon SCHUTZ Analeah Knee High Boot $221 See On Amazon Urban-chic meets Western-chic in these slip-on, almond-toed boots. Crafted from genuine embossed leather and available in a number of fun, unique colors and styles — from metallic bronze crocodile to millennial-pink snakeskin — they’re a smart choice that’s sure to turn heads. A chunky, stacked 3.3-inch heel adds just the right amount of height without sacrificing comfort, support, or walkability. Pair with a flowy midi dress, pleated skirt, or gaucho pants for an easy, on-trend look. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

9 A Pair Of Trend-Forward Platform Boots With The Coolest Metal Anklet Amazon vivianly Platform Round Toe Knee High Chunky Heel Boots $51 See On Amazon “On-trend” and “snow boots” aren’t often used in the same sentence — except when it comes to these cool, chunky, round-toe platforms, which Amazon reviewers report are comfortable, surprisingly lightweight, and weather-proof. Their sturdy, wear-resistant rubber soles have great traction — Amazon shoppers confirm that they stand up to snow — while soft insoles and a breathable lining make for all-day comfort. A slim shaft balances out a chunkier footbed, and the chain embellishment at the ankle closes with a snap and can be removed or repositioned wherever you prefer. And if you already have too many knee-high boots (is there such a thing?), not to worry — these also come in mid-calf and over-the-knee styles. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 2

10 A Pair Of Slouchy, Faux-Suede Boots You’ll Live In Amazon PiePieBuy Faux Suede Knee High Boots $76 See On Amazon Made from buttery-soft vegan suede, with a slouchy shaft and pointed toe, these elegant boots come in six neutral tones that are sure to match everything in your closet. Their classic look means they’ll never go out of style, while a sturdy, stacked block heel makes them so easy to walk in. There’s no wrong way to wear slouchy boots; but for an updated take on the aughts-revival trend, try them tucked into loose trousers with a cable-knit sweater, or a slinky slip dress. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

11 A Pair Of Edgy Motorcycle Boots With A Chunky Platform Heel Amazon DREAM PAIRS Chunky Heel Knee High Boots $57 See On Amazon You may not ride a Harley, but in these engineer-style boots with tough buckle details, you just might feel like you do. Chunky platform heels add 3 inches of height, while a durable rubber sole with treads stands up to the slipperiest winter sidewalks. The best part? A cozy faux-fur lining keeps your calves extra toasty. Opt for brown or washed gray for an ever-so-slightly softer look. Available sizes: 5 —11

Available colors: 3

12 These Western-Style Riding Boots That Are Just So Comfortable Amazon Dr. Scholl's Brilliance Wide Calf Riding Boot $73 See On Amazon The surprisingly lightweight, flexible construction of these faux-leather riding boots from Dr. Scholl’s means they’ll break in easily, while their sturdy soles are sure to see you smoothly through the winter months. The brand’s signature cushioned insoles provide additional comfort and support, while subtle stud details and a 2-inch heel are Western-inspired touches that feel modern and wearable, not costume-y. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 2

13 A Pair Of Sleek, Stack-Heeled Boots With A Buckle Detail Amazon katliu Heeled Knee High Boots $63 See On Amazon Though they boast a 3.5-inch stacked heel, Amazon reviewers report that these sleek boots are surprisingly comfortable. They’re crafted from high-quality vegan leather, with a durable faux suede upper and hidden elastic stretch within the shaft to accommodate multiple calf widths. A side zipper makes them easy to pull on and off, while a buckle adds flair. “True to size and amazing quality,” one Amazon shopper raved, while another wrote, “for the price you can't go wrong.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 5

14 These Ultra-Sturdy Back-Laced Boots That Won’t Let You Down Amazon GLOBALWIN Lace Up Back Knee High Boots $53 See On Amazon Business in the front, party in the back — like everyone’s favorite ‘80s haircut, these durable, stylish, back-laced boots perform double duty with ease. They’re the perfect match for an icy winter sidewalk — their sturdy rubber soles feature treads for extra grip, while a cushioned footbed keeps your feet cozy for miles. But lest you get too practical, decorative laces and a buckle detail up the back add a hint of flair. Available sizes: 5 .5 — 11

Available colors: 4