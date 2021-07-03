This season, one-shoulder dresses and tops seem to reign supreme; but returning to their timeless predecessor, the off-the-shoulder dress, is never a bad idea. And the season’s best off-the-shoulder dresses are anything but dated, thanks to styles that give the clavicle-baring silhouette an of-the-moment makeover with details like romantic flourishes, bold colors, and slinky, sheath-like fits.

Everyone loves a good puffed-sleeve moment these days, so don’t be surprised to find that many labels have incorporated the style into their off-the-shoulder designs. Even iterations of the cult-favorite Hill House Home Nap Dress, with its cottagecore aesthetic and voluminous sleeves, can be worn off the shoulder. The same can be said about the smocked fabric trend, which boasts the added distinction of feeling incredibly comfortable. Beyond that, you’ll find other trends like bright, joyful colors, vintage florals, and wedding-appropriate pastels. And because it’s such an effortless silhouette, most off-the-shoulder dresses are inherently versatile. Meaning, not only can you wear them both dressed up and down, but you’ll find that many styles can also be worn on the shoulder, strapless, or, yes, even one-shouldered.

Time to get shopping. Keep reading for 16 of the best off-the-shoulder dresses on the market right now, all conveniently available on Amazon Fashion.

1 This Prairie Dress That’s Similar To The Cult-Favorite Nap Dress Amazon R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Ruffled Dress $33 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen Hill House Home’s Nap Dress just about everywhere by now. So if you’re waiting for it to come back in stock, or want to add a few similar pieces to your collection, consider this prairie dress. Made of a breezy, Swiss dot-textured cotton blend, it has a lightweight, woven feel that stretches at the neckline, shoulders, cuffs, and bodice. Its puffed sleeves can be worn either on or off the shoulder, and it comes in nearly every dreamy pastel color you can imagine, in addition to timeless black. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

2 This Off-The-Shoulder Sheath Dress Made Of A Soft, Knit Material Amazon Lark & Ro Off The Shoulder Sheath Sweater Dress $39 See On Amazon Say hello to your new go-to fall/winter occasion dress. Complete with an elegant straight neckline, short sleeves, and a back slit, this form-fitting sheath looks way more expensive than it actually is. It doesn’t look like your typical sweater dress, but it’s made from a substantial, sweater-knit material that stretches just enough to skim your curves. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

3 An Off-The-Shoulder Party Dress With A Ruffled Neckline Amazon ROSIANNA Plus Size Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress $32 See On Amazon And here’s your new go-to spring/summer cocktail dress. This swingy dress features an elastic neckline (with a ruffled overlay) that’s designed to stay off the shoulder without creeping up — in fact, several Amazon shoppers confirm that this is the only off-the-shoulder dress they’ve ever worn that actually stays off the shoulder. If you’re not into bright colors like orange (seen here), green, or yellow, you can also pick it up in black. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

4 This Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Dress In A Ditsy Floral Print Amazon Floerns Floral Print Off Shoulder Long Dress $35 See On Amazon Maxi dresses have long been a warm-weather staple, so this off-the-shoulder dress is worth making room for in your closet. Its smocked bodice and straight neckline hit all the trend-right notes, while its stretchy fabric and front slits keep things easy-breezy. You have plenty of floral prints to choose from, but if you want to get extra prairie-chic, you can also go with a gingham pattern. Take a cue from Ashley Greene and style this with Birkenstocks and a wide-brim hat for an effortless daytime look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors/prints: 23

5 This Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress With A Sweet Ruffled Trim Amazon Anna-Kaci Ruffle Short Sleeve Long Dress $43 See On Amazon Here’s another Nap Dress-like off-the-shoulder dress (because you can never have too many prairie dresses for the summer). Like the first pick, you can wear this one both off the shoulder and on, and it also has a lightweight, non-stretch finish. It’s accented with a tiered, ruffled neckline and sleeves, as well as a ruffled hem that moves beautifully with you. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 10

6 A Chiffon Gown That’s Perfect For Summer Events Amazon Ever-Pretty Plus Size Off Shoulder Chiffon Maxi Dress $50 See On Amazon This floaty gown is ideal for those hundreds of summer weddings suddenly on your calendar. Made from layered chiffon, it has a ruffled, stretchy neckline with an ethereal drape, plus a thigh-high slit in the front. The front has a pin-tucked, belted look and empire waist for some structure, while the back is smocked for extra comfort. Available sizes: 4 — 12; 14 — 26

Available colors: 13

7 This Playful Off-The-Shoulder Dress In A Bright Color Amazon Trina Turk Margery Off The Shoulder Lace Dress $117 See On Amazon This dress is the epitome of spring/summer style. It embodies Trina Turk's signature SoCal aesthetic, with its mango-colored floral lace, swingy A-line silhouette, and breathable organic cotton and polyamide construction. Plus, the ruffled trim at the neckline looks sweet worn both off the shoulder and on. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1

8 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Amazon Romwe Plus Size Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress $33 See On Amazon With a lightweight, breathable construction, this off-the-shoulder dress will become another summer staple. It’s rife with sweet (but sophisticated) details, like fluttery sleeves, eyelet detailing, a scalloped hem, and ruffled necklined. It comes in virtually every color you can conceive of too, from bold shades like cobalt blue and hot pink, to softer tones like pastel purple and baby blue. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 22

9 This Cocktail Dress With Over 12,000 Stellar Amazon Ratings Amazon Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder High-Low Cocktail Dress $37 See On Amazon With over 12,000 perfect Amazon ratings, shoppers particularly love this dress because it looks and feels way more expensive than it is. Made from a cotton blend, the fabric is stretchy but substantial, and it’s cut in a modified skater silhouette with a high-low hem — a silhouette that lends itself equally well to formal or casual dressing, depending on your accessories. It comes in every classic color, but you can also opt for something bright like yellow or fuchsia to make a statement. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

10 This Tiered Dress With A Twirl-Worthy Silhouette Amazon ETCYY Off The Shoulder Ruffled Chiffon Dress $35 See On Amazon Doesn’t this dress make you want to dance? Its tiered, layered silhouette is made of pleated chiffon, but it’s surprisingly versatile — its natural home is at a party, but you can just as easily dress it down for daytime wear with flat sandals. It’s partially lined for extra coverage, whether you opt for a dark shade, pastel, tie-dye, or any other of the 20 colors and patterns. Depending on how this fits your particular frame, you can even pull the top layer down and wear it as a strapless dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 20

11 A Comfortable Maxi Dress That Doubles As A Beach Cover-Up Amazon THANTH Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon There are so many ways to wear this maxi dress — like off the shoulder, on the shoulder, and strapless, just to get you started. It’s casual enough to wear while running errands, hanging out with friends, or even as a beach cover-up, but you could dress it up for date nights and summer parties, too. Its stretchy fabric and side slits offer comfortable, breathable wear, while convenient pockets ensure you’ll reach for this dress again and again. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 20

12 This Off-The-Shoulder Shift Dress With Fluttery Bell Sleeves Amazon Calvin Klein Solid Sheath Dress $118 See On Amazon This sheath dress makes an office-appropriate silhouette feel a little more daring. Fluttery bell sleeves add unexpected volume, while grippy silicone at the neckline holds the neckline in place. A color like this (or pastel pink, canary yellow, or cobalt blue) would be perfect at a summer wedding, but you could always get it in black to elevate your LBD collection. Available sizes: 2 — 16

Available colors: 16

13 A Swingy Mini Dress With An Open Back Amazon Exlura Tie Back Off Shoulder Mini Dress $35 See On Amazon You can never have too many floral dresses (especially when they have on-trend puffed sleeves). This floral chiffon mini dress features a ruched bust and faux-belted front that create a textured look, while its smocked, open back makes it feel a little bit sultry, too. Wear it with white sneakers and a baseball cap for a low-key vibe, or elevate it with chunky jewelry and your favorite heels; you really can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 11

14 This Off-The-Shoulder Evening Gown Made From Stretchy Jersey Amazon Norma Kamali Off Shoulder Fishtail Gown $180 See On Amazon Norma Kamali is the queen of taking typically restrictive silhouettes and spinning them into something relaxed and understated, but still elevated. This off-the-shoulder dress takes notes from a classic fishtail evening gown, yet made comfortable with a stretchy jersey fabric. But don’t think you’ll look like you’re wearing a T-shirt dress — the textile is anything but casual. Plus, it’s pretty much a blank canvas for accessorizing — though if you wanted the dress to do the work for you, you could opt for this same silhouette in faux leather or velvet. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

15 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A High-Low Hem & Button Detailing Amazon KIRUNDO Off Shoulder Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon This swingy dress is the perfect blend of retro and modern. Its decorative button detailing and belted waist harken back to ‘80s styling, but the high-low hem and off-the-shoulder neckline feel so current. The ruffled hem gives it a kicky feel, while a functional drawstring at the waist allows for a precise fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 12

16 A Faux-Wrap Dress With A Cold-Shoulder Silhouette Amazon Milumia Plus Size Cold Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress $37 See On Amazon Admittedly, it’s not technically off the shoulder, but this cold-shoulder dress is too cute to leave out (plus, cold-shoulder styles are making a comeback — thanks, Dolly). With a faux-wrap silhouette, it has an elastic waistband, side ties, a front slit, and adjustable straps for a customizable fit. Choose from a range of floral and botanical prints — this one skews classic, but you can also find tropical prints that are ideal for beach vacations. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10