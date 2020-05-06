These days, everyone’s looking for a chance to get fully dressed and out of the house. And while you may not have any major occasions in your calendar for the foreseeable future, even a quick errand run is reason enough to swap out your lived-in T-shirts and sweats for something more put-together. But if you haven’t quite warmed up to the idea of putting on a pair of rigid jeans during quarantine, Ashley Greene’s blue dress will give you another idea.

The 33-year-old actor was spotted in Beverly Hills on May 5 reading a book while waiting in line to go to the grocery store, where she donned a blue smocked off-the-shoulder dress for her casual trip outside. Greene’s dress also featured a ditsy floral print, touching on the season’s classic motif. The actor kept her ensemble on the comfortable side by finishing it off with a simple cream-hued fedora, strappy Birkenstock sandals, and a printed face mask, following protocol for the global pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has no doubt shifted the way people dress from day to day. However, if Greene’s spring ensemble proves anything, it’s that even the most nonchalant activity is an opportunity to create an effortless outfit. And if you want a look that will come together in seconds, take a cue from Greene and opt for a pretty dress.

As the temperatures continue to make their way up the thermometer, stylish sundresses are a no-brainer. From breezy options that allow you to breathe on the hottest days of spring and summer to simple styles like Greene’s that create an instant air of polish, these one-and-done pieces will be your go-to staples throughout the warmer months of the year.

If you’re looking for a floral off-the-shoulder dress like Greene’s, get yourself the $278 Murphy Dress from Reformation. Channel the actor’s look with a pair of flat sandals and a wide-brim hat, or dress it up with espadrille wedges and a leather purse. Another great option for your collection — which can also be worn for special occasions — is Marysia’s $649 Lemnos Ruffled Broderie-Anglaise Cotton Dress.

Ready to add some chic off-the-shoulder dresses to your spring wardrobe? Scroll down to see TZR’s favorite styles on the market below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.