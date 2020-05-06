Before you know it, the first official day of summer will be here. Sure, this season will be different when June 20 comes around, but the glorious weather will be reason enough to smile. However, once the temps gets unbearably hot, it can be a difficult task dressing cute while also keeping sweat at bay. In comes to play the one-shoulder top trend, the *perfect* mix of fashionable and practical.

"As the weather gets warmer people tend to wear less and less clothing," Jennifer Humphrey, founder of Trois The Label, tells TZR. "Asymmetrical tops are the perfect solution, a silhouette that's chic yet sexy." Humphrey's label has grabbed the attention of the fashion set in part for its minimal designs. You've probably spotted the brand's Ruby Top on one of your favorite influencers. But more recently, the Lost Angeles-based label introduced its Daniela Top, which will likely reach the same-cult status as the Ruby. "I wanted to create a delicate top but something you don't feel like you're going to fall out of," Humphrey explains her inspiration behind the one-shoulder top. "The Daniela is our answer to that, showing the perfect amount of décolletage without losing a sense of security. Minimal and simple in design with thoughtfully spaced covered buttons creating the perfect reveal."

For some founders, the one-shoulder top has always held a place in their hearts. "I think I’d be taken by the sight of a one-shoulder piece now and forever," Paloma Lanna, founder of Paloma Wool, tells TZR. "There's something inexplicably sexy about showing off one shoulder. It’s elegant, playful and what I’d define as an all-time classic." The cult label has taken a throwback approach to the style, "we’ve been making one shoulder styles since the beginning of the project, but our best seller is the Carole Top. It's a versatile piece, fun to style, and also to play around with. The top is made out of Cupro, one our favorite sustainable fabrics, which is super soft, stretchy and comfortable."

Consider ditching your puff-sleeve tops this summer for a one-shoulder option. Ahead, find 15 ways to wear the emerging style.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Mix Materials

Go for a look that involves not just one trend but two. If you love wearing leather year round but unsure how to transition the material into summer, bermuda shorts are the answer. Pair the bottoms with a one-shoulder top and you have a cool ensemble in a matter of seconds.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Match Your Accessories

For a cohesive ensemble, match your one-shoulder top to your hair scrunchie. And to really bring the look together, finish off with bottoms in the same color family.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Get Grungy

If shorts aren't your cup of tea, try pairing your one-shoulder top with a flowy midi skirt. Give the look some edge by opting for chunky black boots.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Get Creative With Layering

A one-shoulder top over a cardigan is an unexpected styling trick to try out on chilly summer days. For bottoms, go for a printed skirt or bike shorts.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Incorporate Pops Of Color Through Your Accessories

Keep your attire neutral and add intrigue through punchy pops of colors via your accessories. The more vibrant, the better.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Mix In Menswear-Inspired Pieces

To give the look some boyish edge, pair your one-shoulder top with loose khaki pants. Add on some delicate jewels to make things interesting.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Lean Towards Minimal Pieces

If you're a minimalist, try the trend out in simple, neutral pieces. When you're walking along the beach or down your hallway at home, skip the shoes and accessories.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Have Fun With Color

Add some color into your summer wardrobe with a vivd one-shoulder top. Give the trendy top all of the spotlight by pairing it with denim and laidback kicks.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Head-To-Toe Rib

Look equally comfy and on-trend with a rib set featuring a one-shoulder top and bike shorts. To dress it up, all you need is some jewelry and square-toe sandals.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Experiment With A Print Or Material

If your style is adventurous, make a one-shoulder top the statement piece in your ensemble by opting for a fun print or material. Give extra attention to your blouse by throwing some layered jewelry into the mix.

One-Shoulder Top Trend: Go Wild On The Bottom

Even if you don't have anywhere fancy to go this summer, have a solo party in your bedroom and throw on sequin shorts with your asymmetric top.

One Shoulder Top Trend: Play With Prints

For a casual weekday look, try a simple cotton top paired with a pair of printed pants. The contrast is fashon-forward but not too fancy.

One Shoulder Top Trend: Coordinate With Your Shoes

Make your one-piece bathing suit a top by coupling it with high waisted pants. For an eye-catching styling idea, coordinate your top to your shoes by sticking to the same color scheme.

One Shoulder Top Trend: Sporty Separates

Who says bras can't be worn as tops? Try out the trend via bra coupled with sporty track pants for a look that can be worn both indoors and outdoors.

One Shoulder Top Trend: Dress Up Your Basics

Opt for basic staples like a white one-shoulder top and black Bermuda shorts. You can easily elevate the look with shiny gold hoops and luxe heels.