3 New Nap Dress Styles Just Dropped & They’re Quickly Selling Out

You’re likely already familiar with the ultra popular Nap Dress from Hill House Home — everyone on Instagram seemed to have one last year. The billowy style shot to fame during the pandemic and the demand for them shows no sign of slowing down in 2021. (You can sit comfortably in the dress for hours while on a Zoom call yet still look put together.) For those who love their Nap Dress — and for those who missed out on securing one last season — Hill House Home just released The Mermaid Drop, which also includes three new styles of its iconic frock.

Joining the family are equally breezy, sleep-friendly designs: the ruffle-collar Akilah, the party-ready Roxie Dress, and the early 2000s-inspired Lucy. You’ll also find in the lineup, cute matching top and skirt sets, smocked tops, ballerina-inspired skirts, and accessories like a beach bag or a pair of sunglasses. (This makes turning your WFH look into a going-out drinks look much easier.) For those who still prefer the original Ellie Nap Dress to the new offerings, you’ll find the style is now being offered in a new print dubbed mermaid, of course. As far as non-Nap Dress pieces go, the Sabrina option, mirrors a floral dress Kendall Jenner wore for Easter — at a more affordable price point. If you’re interested in adding a roomy dress, a ruched top, or anything else from The Mermaid Drop into your Summer 2021 wardrobe, you can expect to spend anywhere from $50 for a pair of shorts to $175 for a full-length summer dress.

(+) Courtesy of Hill House Home (+) Courtesy of Hill House Home INFO 1/2

Given that joyful dressing and comfort-first fashion are two of the biggest themes for what to wear and shop for the rest of the year, the new Hill House Home pieces could not have come at a better time. The fresh selections do not make you pick between the two aforementioned categories, you can feel joyful, fashionable, and comfortable in any of the pieces. Shop some of TZR’s favorite styles from Hill House Home latest drop, below. Items are quickly selling out, so you’ll want to add your favs to your checkout cart asap. Should you desire more fancy, sleepwear-but-not-sleepwear clothing in your wardrobe, check out these pajama shorts matching sets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.