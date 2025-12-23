I’m a sucker for a great holiday TV episode. While sipping rich hot cocoa and hanging string lights around my apartment certainly sparks joy, nothing quite ushers in the season like watching beloved fictional characters celebrate. And it’s not just the storylines that make these episodes so memorable. The outfits are half the fun.

Some of television’s most acclaimed series owe their enduring fashion moments to truly legendary costume designers. Take Gossip Girl, for instance. Eric Daman, who also shaped the iconic wardrobe of Sex and the City, styled Blake Lively’s Serena and Leighton Meester’s Blair throughout the series. Blair’s holiday ice-skating look at Central Park’s Wollman Rink remains one of the show’s most charming winter ensembles. Then there’s The O.C. and its beloved “The Best Chrismukkah Ever” episode, costumed by Alexandra Welker. Summer Roberts’ sweet little black dress from the episode has been seared into my brain ever since.

Ahead, a look back at some of television’s most memorable holiday outfits. Consider this permission to wear something sparkly and cozy.

Gossip Girl

HBO

Blair Waldorf’s ice-skating ensemble is peak Upper East Side winter fantasy. The look featured a plaid, cape-like jacket layered over a bubblegum-pink turtleneck and a coordinating miniskirt. White tights added both warmth and style, while the pom-pom-adorned hat was the cherry on top of an already swoon-worthy look. Her red-and-white polka-dot slip dress, worn later in the episode during brunch, is just as worthy of a rewatch.

Friends

HBO

Anyone who has watched Friends knows the show is awash with ’90s fashion inspiration. In “The One With the Holiday Armadillo,” the outfits skew casual rather than overtly festive, perfect for a low-key gathering with friends. Rachel’s red V-neck top is undeniably cute, but Phoebe’s sequined checkerboard vest steals the scene. Styled with a red headband, it feels like an easy blueprint for a chill gathering this year.

The O.C.

HBO

Summer Roberts can do no wrong in the fashion department. Her look in The O.C.’s “Chrismukkah” episode remains one of the series’ best. As she competes for Seth’s attention at the Cohens’ holiday party, she wears a black minidress with a tiny white bow and a keyhole cutout. Anna’s red embellished dress, meanwhile, delivers a more overtly festive option for those who prefer a little extra sparkle.

Gimore Girls

Netflix

And then there’s Gilmore Girls. In Stars Hollow’s Victorian-themed winter fête, Lorelai and Rory dress for the cold in their own signature ways. Lorelai wraps a multicolor fringe scarf around a black jacket, an early-aughts staple if there ever was one. Rory opts for an army-green parka paired with a pastel pink beanie, proving that cozy layers can still feel charmingly on brand.