Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel must have gotten the memo that it’s officially Gilmore Girls Fall, as the duo just reunited at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. The moment felt particularly special as the last time the onscreen mother-daughter team appeared on a carpet together was 2016, when they were both promoting the iconic show’s Netflix reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Now, some nine years later, the show’s diehard fans are rejoicing and possibly wondering if this moment is signaling that yet another sequel is in the works.

While that can’t be confirmed at this point, one can still revel in the glamorous coming-together of the two Lorelais. Indeed, both actors went bold with their fashion choices. Graham for one, opted for a cut-out heavy floral LBD. Bledel on the other hand, went for a major trend of the evening, opting for a glitzy silver strapless column dress.

Both women wore their hair down and in loose, relaxed waves, that both Loerlai and Rory would surely approve of. Two two also opted for similar makeup looks, going for more natural, minimalist glam that was topped off with a dab of color, courtesy of pink lipstick.

Again, no official Gilmore Girls reboot news has been announced thus far. However, Graham has expressed interest in playing Loerlai again, and even through in the idea of a possible prequel show. In the meantime, a Gilmore Girls documentary is definitely in the works, chronicling the show’s inception and success.