Beyond the lore of Manhattan's fashionable society and the turbulent, satiating love sagas, Gossip Girl is a forever-favorite amongst style lovers for one central reason: the clothes. It was Blair Waldorf's wardrobe in particular that first captivated audiences in 2007, when the show debuted on the CW — and admirers still seek to channel her ultra-polished aesthetic into their own wardrobes today. With bateau dresses, cloche hats, and Chanel bags in heavy rotation, Queen B's style is totally fit for a royal — and her chicest winter outerwear pieces are no exception. For those looking to nail the socialite's wardrobe, ˆTZR's rounding up 10 winter coats that Blair Waldorf would totally wear today — with scores of styles at every price point.

As for Waldorf's go-to outerwear styles, there's tons of plaid coats, woolen trenches, and cropped cape silhouettes — all of which conjure images of Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's style files. Still, it's not surprising that Waldorf's sensibility rivals that of a royal, considering her reign over Constance Billard High and her brief brush with the Monegasque crown. "I am Grace Kelly, Grace Kelly is me," she famously said early in the series — setting the tone for her decorum and taste throughout the entire series. Waldorf's style is also notably informed by her mother, New York designer Eleanor Waldorf — which shines through with the colorful kitten heels and polka-dotted tights that Waldorf wears with each coat-cocooned look.

To browse the Upper East Sider's best winter outerwear moments, and shop ones like hers that she'd totally wear today, browse below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Plaid Single-Breasted Coat

NETFLIX

While sleuthing around New York with Dorota, Waldorf styled a red fedora and a matching quilted Chanel bag with a plaid wool coat, which featured lavender and gray hues.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Blue Single-Breasted Coat

NETFLIX

For a day spent with Chuck Bass and his formerly-estranged mother, Waldorf chose a chunky white scarf and a cobalt blue wool coat — which Paul Smith's Epsom three-button coat is nearly a dupe of.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Plaid Military Coat

NETFLIX

With striking military-style button fixtures and macro-plaid print, Blair's knee-length coat was the perfect pick for an afternoon coffee run to Sant Ambroeus with Dan Humphrey. Woolrich's Gentry coat is quite similar, with a wider fit adding nods to 2020's oversized-everything trend.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Green Waist-Tying Coat Dress

NETFLIX

While swooping in on Bass at his new club, Waldorf chose an emerald green coat dress with a truncated hemline and a fitted waist, providing for a very Dior-worthy "New Look" silhouette. While her exact coat is unavailable, J.Crew's Daphne top coat is a close alternate.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Beige & Black Tartan Coat

NETFLIX

Over a chunky black turtleneck sweater, Waldorf chose a black and beige tartan-print coat with a seaweed-hued handbag. Acne Studios' felted version places a chic spin on the look, and it's half-off right now.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Emerald Waist-Tying Coat

NETFLIX

Here, Waldorf wore a traditional silhouette in an oversaturated emerald shade, and paired it with a magenta scarf for a bright contrast. Ginger & Smart's Atlas trench is near-identical to Waldorf's, certifying that she'd wear it today.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Wool Cape Coat

NETFLIX

In a notably well-synced look, Waldorf wore a chocolate cape coat with a pillbox hat, a neck-tying blouse, and a Birkin bag, all in the same caramel hue. LOEWE's chain-embellished version offers the same silhouette, with a double-breasted fit instead.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Beige Mac Coat With Wide Red Lapel

NETFLIX

Tapping a major 2020 color pairing (paprika and magenta), Waldorf wore a Mac-style coat with a fuchsia beret and a matching bag, which rivals Gucci's Dionysus style.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Indigo Tweed Coat

NETFLIX

Past her oversized sunnies, Waldorf wore a chunky roll-neck knit and a tweed, waist-tying coat. Marni has a version that's complete with fringe and checked wool — and judging from Waldorf's affinity for plaids, she'd surely love this style.

Winter Coats That Blair Waldorf Would Wear: Yellow Rain Coat

NETFLIX

Worn over a sunset-hued dress and several pearl necklace strands, Waldorf went with a bright yellow coat not just once, but several times in the series. Ann Taylor's double-breasted version is just $228, and it's just as chic.