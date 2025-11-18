If you grew up in the ’90s, chances are that you watched a little show called Friends. And if you’re younger, you probably discovered it through endless reruns or streaming binges. Either way, Jennifer Aniston’s beloved character Rachel Green still lives rent-free in everyone’s collective fashion memory. So when Aniston was honored on Nov. 17 at the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles, it felt instantly nostalgic to see her in an outfit that was pure Rachel energy.

The Morning Show actor arrived in a vintage black halter-neck gown from Ralph Lauren. Lauren and Bvlgari sponsored the evening, but the label choice felt especially meaningful given Aniston’s long-running on-screen connection to the all-American brand. Rachel Green famously worked as an assistant buyer at Ralph Lauren beginning in Season 5 of Friends, a storyline that evolved into one of the character’s most memorable career arcs.

That connection isn’t just fictional. In 2019, Aniston collaborated with Warner Bros. and the brand on a Rachel Green-inspired collection, paying homage to the character’s signature preppy-cool style. Seeing her choose another Ralph Lauren silhouette for such a major night felt like a thoughtful wink to her past.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The nostalgia didn’t end with the dress. Adam Sandler, Aniston’s longtime friend and former co-star, took the stage to deliver a heartfelt tribute. He spoke about her humor, warmth, and their decades-long bond, saying, “She is everybody’s best friend,” and calling her “one of the most rock- steady human beings I’ve ever met.”

(+) Amy Sussman/Getty Images (+) Michael Kovac/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Aniston attended the celebration alongside fellow Women in Hollywood honorees, including Emily Blunt and Rose Byrne, as well as a major surprise. Her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, joined her for their first red carpet appearance together. As Friends’ Phoebe Buffay would say, we’re so happy she found her lobster.