Gift-giving is one of those skills that either comes impressively naturally to some people or can be one of the biggest social challenges for others — particularly during the holiday season. While a niche retro tzchotke that can only be found on the final pages of an eBay search result might come as the obvious choice for your best friend of several years, there are naturally far more recipients in life with a less obvious answer to a perfect present.

Perhaps there’s the new friend you really love and want to impress, but don’t know well enough to totally nail something hyper specific. Or maybe you have a family member who seems to have all the latest fashion and doesn’t flinch to buy themselves their wishlist before you get the chance (honestly, goals). But just because there’s certain hurdles when it comes to gifting doesn’t mean it’s an impossible task.

“Look for the signatures in their wardrobe: the jewelry they never take off, the colors they return to, the silhouettes they love,” Erin Walsh, celebrity stylist to stars like Anne Hathaway and Selena Gomez, tells TZR. “Styling is about understanding someone’s personality, and I bring that same instinct to gifting. I look for quality pieces that complement their style while adding something fresh.”

Identifying the essential pieces that your close one is constantly raving about is an easy way to pull off a highly tailored, unique gift without having to find something extraordinarily uncommon. Think: their go-to white T-shirt in a bold new color, a pair of gold hoops that matches their everyday necklace, or a cashmere scarf to accompany their favorite hat.

For Walsh, many of those finds come from Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, where she dually serves as a Fashion Style Expert. “[Both brands] are great for uncovering unexpected finds. You might head into stores looking for a beautiful handbag and leave with the perfect pair of kitten heels that your friend has been wanting,” she says. “I also love shopping online, where the Gift Shops on Marshalls.com and TJMaxx.com make it easy to discover unique gifts. It all comes down to finding something that feels special and personal for the person, and I love how both brands make great style feel accessible for everyone.”

Whether you’re shopping for a trend-driven fashionista you just met, a chic minimalist you’ve known for decades, buying blind for a white elephant exchange, or contributing to someone’s cozy at-home holiday festivities, Walsh has an idea for every possible present need. Read on to see her picks for the season.

For The Statement Seeker

“I always consider how they could wear it with a few different looks I know they already love.”

For The Decorator

“I look for the little luxuries they might overlook when shopping for themselves...[like] a beautifully textured throw or elegant glassware.”

For The Minimalist

“Knitwear is my first choice [as a gift for someone with strong personal style] because it can add something to a wardrobe without asking someone to change their style. A beautifully knit cardigan, a soft cashmere sweater, or a classic turtleneck can feel special while still working with pieces they already own. Look closely at the fabric, stitching, and fit — those details make a gift feel luxurious, regardless of what you spent.”

For The New Friend

“I look for quality pieces that feel current but leave room for someone’s own styling — a classic bag in an unexpected color or a beautiful knit with an interesting neckline.”

For The Homebody

“[I look for pieces] that catch your eye without stretching your budget. The key is choosing something that feels personal enough that they’ll wonder how they ever lived without it.”