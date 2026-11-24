While the holiday season typically induces thoughts and hopes for shiny new treasures, 2026 is looking a little different. This year saw an astronomical rise in demand for vintage fashion and rare designs from bygone seasons. According to a Resale Report generated from luxury consignment retailer The RealReal, searches for ‘90s-era designer items are seeing the highest surge this year, up 65% year over year, while Y2K styles are winning in speed of gains, up 93%.

Indeed, everyone is going gaga over rare finds, particularly those from iconic designer tenures. Think Phoebe Philo for Celine, Nicolas Ghesquière for Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton, and Tom Ford for Gucci. There’s also heavy interest in throwback pieces from iconic creatives that represent a specific time and era: ‘90s Anna Sui, Y2K Chanel, and ‘60s Dior.

So, if you’ve got a fashion lover on your list with a discerning eye — or maybe that’s you! — try fishing through the virtual racks of top (and trusted) resellers like Vestiaire Collective, The RealReal, and eBay. If you want to hit the ground running, check out the vintage items in the shopping carts of The Zoe Report’s editors. No shame if you end up shopping entirely for yourself. Fair enough.